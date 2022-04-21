5 best adventure maps on the Minecraft Marketplace

Vanilla Minecraft is considered to be one of the greatest gaming achievements of all time by many players. The game is fun and has sold a record-breaking number of copies. However, Minecraft's community has been hard at work on content other than the vanilla version of the game since it launched back in 2011. Players have been busy working on mods, mini-games, skins, survival spawns or “origins,” and most importantly, adventure maps.

Adventure maps are essentially player-made, custom quests that everyone can experience through the Minecraft Marketplace. Adventure maps usually have a custom map that supports the storyline of the quest, and has lots to explore. The Marketplace has tons of adventure maps available for players to use. Some are free, while others are hidden behind a paywall.

This article will list some of the most popular adventure maps on the Minecraft Marketplace right now.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft Marketplace: 5 popular adventure maps

5) Grave Danger (Free)

The Grave Danger adventure map is an action-packed and adrenaline-filled map in which players find themselves in the middle of a dangerous and scary invasion by terrifying undead creatures. Players must face wave after wave of monsters as they try to protect a gigantic castle from the invasion. Aside from regular combat, the map makes use of traps and some unique weapons as well.

4) Axolotl Islands: Slime Machine (Free)

This adventure map leads the player to a place named the Axolotl Islands. The residents of the islands have been dealing with their own invasion in this fast-paced map. The invasion is primarily led by variants of slimes, known as “super slimes.”

These super slimes deal a ton of damage and have established their status as machines rather than living creatures. Players are given a set of special abilities that can aid them as they attempt to triumph over the super slimes.

3) The Mystery of the Budokan (Free)

Cover for the Mystery of the Budokan map (Image via Minecraft Marketplace/The Wizard and the Wyld))

The Mystery of the Budokan is an exciting adventure map that focuses on the unarmed martial art of judo. The map does a great job of explaining the core values of judo martial arts by giving the player eight different quests, each of which focuses on a different value. These include courage, friendship, self-control, modesty, sincerity, respect, politeness and honor.

2) Skyblock Cosmos (Free)

Skyblock Cosmos is a space-themed adventure map that focuses on space travel and exploration. Players need to repair their spaceships and set out on a journey to explore what lies beyond. Players can explore three planets and the moon. It contains six custom spaceship designs, with four abilities unique to one or the other spaceship. Players can also find some terrifying new boss mobs on this map.

1) Millionaire School City Life (Paid)

The Millionaire School City Life adventure map focuses on the journey of a high school student. Players start on the first day of high school and make their way through school while participating in activities such as football, swimming, basketball, volleyball, building, and more. This adventure map is paid, unlike the other options on this list. Players can buy it from the Marketplace for 660 Minecoins.

Edited by R. Elahi