What is Minecraft Marketplace? Everything you need to know

Minecraft: Bedrock and Pocket Edition players have likely noticed a Store/Shop button on their main menu, and they'll find that pressing this button leads them to the Minecraft Marketplace.

A space created by Microsoft and Mojang, the Minecraft Marketplace is used to download community-sourced and licensed content including maps, skins, and textures. The currency used for many of these downloads is Minecoins, which can be bought directly using microtransactions involving real-world money.

The content can be worth the price tag though, as Bedrock and Pocket Edition players can use the marketplace to secure some truly innovative and entertaining content.

Minecraft: More info on the Minecraft Marketplace

The Minecraft Marketplace can be accessed via the Store/Shop button on the main menu of Bedrock and Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

One of the best things about Minecraft Marketplace is that it gives back to the game's community. Since many of the game's content packs and maps are made by community creators, they are compensated by Microsoft and Mojang when a player downloads their work on the marketplace.

Licensed content is also available, featuring popular franchises such as Star Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mass Effect, Jurassic World, and even sports leagues like Major League Baseball.

In addition to skins and maps, players can find texture packs, Adventure Mode maps, mini-games, and even custom Survival Mode spawn points that can challenge players or give them a simpler start.

This downloaded content can be widely used for both single and multiplayer worlds, though there are a few restrictions with regards to platforms and licensed content (some Super Mario content is exclusive to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for Nintendo Switch).

With respect to Minecoins, players can buy the currency in bundles depending on how much they desire. The current prices for Minecoins, sales and special promotions excluded, are as follows:

320 Minecoins - $1.99 USD

1,020 Minecoins - $5.99 USD

1,720 Minecoins - $9.99 USD

1,980 Minecoins - $10.99 USD

3,500 Minecoins - $19.99 USD

8,800 Minecoins - $49.99 USD

On Minecraft for PlayStation 4 specifically, Minecoins are replaced with "Tokens," a light-blue PlayStation-themed currency that cannot be transferred in a way that Minecoins can. They operate largely the same way as Minecoins, but are exclusive to the PlayStation console and won't be found or used on other platforms.

This likely has to do with each console having independent means of operation when it comes to microtransactions and licensed content similar to the way that some Nintendo Switch content is restricted for cross-platform play.

Players should keep this in mind before buying currency or downloading specific content that may not be applicable on all platforms.

