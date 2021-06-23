Minecraft x Sonic The Hedgehog DLC has been officially released

In honor of the popular video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog's, thirtieth birthday, Minecraft has opened its doors to a new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed DLC.

"Sonic the Hedgehog," is the now widely popular video game franchise that was created for the Sega Genesis on June 23rd, 1991.

After the Sonic Central digital showcase that premiered on May 27th, 2021, Sega teased a future collaboration with Minecraft in 2021 amidst the other future projects and partnerships they had discussed in the showcase.

The DLC is now available on the official Minecraft website. The trailer for the new video game-themed downloadable content boasts quite a few new features. These include: different playable characters from the original franchise, racing friends across new terrains, new renditions of classic level designs, collectable in-game rings, bosses and much more.

What's included in the Minecraft x Sonic The Hedgehog DLC?

Players can expect a variety of features to be included in this Minecraft DLC. Appearances from many of the main characters from the original franchise have been confirmed. This includes: Knuckles, Shadow, Amy Rose, Super Sonic, Dr. Eggman, Tails, and even the adorable Chaos.

Many of these characters are playable in-game, with the exception of Chaos and Dr. Eggman. It does appear that these characters will have specific, unique special abilities, as they often do in the original games. Fans can see Knuckles break through a wall and also Amy, with her Piko-Piko Hammer.

Players can choose their favorite character to race their friends across the various terrains and level designs.

There will be plenty of bosses to defeat, as well as obstacles and enemies to surpass. The trailer showcases just a few blocky renditions of the original levels from the games, including the Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. There will be bosses, enemies, rings, obstacles, and new terrains a-plenty.

It doesn't stop there, the Character Creator item is now available for free on the Minecraft Marketplace in honor of the DLC's release.

The official Minecraft website also teases a two-week server-hub takeover on The Hive. There's also rumor of a special Sonic-related event happening one of these upcoming weekends, so keep an eye on the official Minecraft Twitter!

The Sonic x Minecraft DLC is now available on the Minecraft Marketplace.

