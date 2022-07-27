Minecraft x SpongeBob DLC: Everything you need to know

Minecraft is a cornerstone of internet culture and has been around for more than twelve years. Many content creators and those watching them online now either grew up exposed to Minecraft or actively playing it obsessively themselves. Another popular franchise that many experienced in their youth and that is still going on today is Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants.

With the new announcement of the SpongeBob crossover DLC for Bedrock Edition, players can combine these two nostalgic parts of their childhood into a fun and seemingly fleshed-out experience.

Everything we know about the SpongeBob crossover DLC for Minecraft

Release

Usually, when DLCs of this nature are announced, there is a bit of a window before release, however, this DLC is different. The end of the trailer proudly states that the pack is available now, which is true. Bedrock players can now buy the DLC for 1340 Mine Coins on Minecraft Marketplace.

Included Skins

Some of the skins available in the DLC (Image via Minecraft)

This DLC includes a total of 40 skins, including many of the show's diverse characters, as well as different variants of them from different episodes.

These skins include, but are not limited to:

SpongeBob

Patrick

Mr. Krabs

Squidward

Sandy

Gary the Snail

Plankton

Pearl

Mrs. Puff

Larry the Lobster

Squilliam

Mystery the Seahorse

King Jellyfish

Mermaid Man

Barnacle Boy

Kevin C. Cucumber

Le Spatula

Bubble Buddy

Bubble Bass

Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen

The Flying Dutchman

Man Ray

Doodlebob

The Dirty Bubble

Gameplay

The survival gameplay seen in the trailer (Image via YouTube)

A section of the trailer takes place at Krusty Krab and shows a player helping SpongeBob fight off massive crowds of nematodes from destroying the building due to their voracious hunger. This is done by throwing huge amounts of Krabby Patties at the swarms of nematodes, who eat the patties instead. This gameplay appears to be some kind of wave-based defense.

There are also objectives such as helping Squidward make an instrument, helping Patrick complete some DIY building projects, and even stopping Plankton from taking over the city and stealing the secret formula.

Players can also be seen completing quests for Sandy, who appears with a typical exclamation mark over her head, noting that she either has a quest or the player has finished a quest and needs to talk to her for their reward. At one point in the trailer, the player is seen helping Sandy launch a rocket, similar to the one that stranded SpongeBob on the moon.

Locations

The Barg'N-Mart is one of the many locations players can explore throughout Bikini Bottom (Image via Minecraft)

The homes of many of the show’s main characters

Players can be seen driving by or entering many of the main character’s home, such as SpongeBob’s pineapple, Squidward’s house, Patrick’s rock, and Sandy’s treedome. The inside of SpongeBob’s house is explicitly visible, and while the inside of Sandy’s treedome appears hollow, it stands to reason that players can enter all of these important locations.

The restaurants

Of course, there simply cannot be a SpongeBob DLC without the inclusion of what is probably the show’s most iconic locale: the Krusty Krab, the workplace of SpongeBob himself, and the hottest eatery in Bikini Bottom. This is where the wave defense gameplay occurs in the DLC, and players need to throw Krabby Patties at attacking nematodes to protect the building.

Then, of course, across the street, players can find the Chum Bucket, owned by Mr. Krabs’ archnemesis Plankton. Both locations seem to have fully fleshed-out interiors that players can explore.

Goo Lagoon

Another notable location from the show that has been fully realized in this DLC is the town’s local lake and swimming hole: the Goo Lagoon. This includes things like the location's snack bar.

Bikini Bottom proper

Players can also explore the city itself. Players can be seen in the trailer for the DLC driving through the city streets using a boat from the show, passing by notable locations such as the Barg’N’Mart, The Salty Spitoon, Weenie Hut Jr's, and Shady Shoals Rest Home, just to name a few.

