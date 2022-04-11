10 best Minecraft YouTubers to watch in 2022

Minecraft is far and above the most-watched game on YouTube, and the number of watchers and creators providing content is only increasing.

As 2022 has proceeded, the number of Minecraft content creators has remained more or less the same. The most popular channels are still doing quite well, and those in the lower rankings are still carving out their own identities. Furthermore, new creators have also been rising up the ranks to boot.

The YouTube environment for Minecraft creators is constantly changing, and there are always channels to watch as alternatives if certain players don't mind a particular creator or channel. Regardless, many great content creators are worth a look at if players haven't done so already.

Minecraft: Awesome Youtubers to check out for 2022

10) LDShadowLady

LDShadowLady is one of the UK's most prominent gaming YouTubers (Image via Standard)

Hailing from the United Kingdom, LDShadowLady is most well-known for her Shadowcraft singleplayer Minecraft series. The 29-year-old creator has participated in the Minecraft Championship and is currently progressing through new content in her After Life SMP and posts videos often featuring her husband SmallishBeans.

Since joining YouTube in 2010, LDShadowLady has become one of the UK's most prominent gaming creators. Though she posts plenty of Minecraft content, there are also other gaming videos available on her channel.

9) iBallisticSquid

Stampy (left) and iBallisticSquid (right) speaking at a Minecon event (Image via Business Insider)

Another UK-native YouTuber centering their content around Minecraft, Davis Spencer, aka iBallisticSquid, is part of the joint channel MagicAnimalClub and has been on the platform since 2011. He sports one of the most subscribed Minecraft channels on YouTube despite slowly transitioning from his gaming work to focus on a career in real estate.

Regardless, his sense of humor is beloved, as well as his collaborations with friends StampyLongHead and Ashdubh. He still uploads content daily, so watchers should have no issues catching new videos.

8) SSundee

Ian Stapleton aka SSundee (Image via Team Crafted Wiki)

American-born YouTuber SSundee has posted plenty of Minecraft content since his 2009 debut, and he's still going strong. Some of his most notable series include Crazy Craft, his mod review series, SkyFactory 4, and TNT Wars.

SSundee has also branched out into other game series, including video content for Fortnite and Among Us. The creator took some time off in 2018 to spend some personal time away and focus on his family, but he's been back on the grind and has been entertaining his audience of millions ever since.

7) JeromeASF

Jerome Aceti, aka JeromeASF (Image via Core Live)

Another former member of Team Crafted, JeromeASF, began his YouTube career with Call of Duty content but has since become known for his Minecraft videos. The 28-year-old also reserves side channels for content including Town of Salem, Shellshock Live, and Roblox videos.

He has recently collaborated with multiple friends, including Biffle, Sigils, SSundee, Henwy, and Nicovald. Jerome also participates in the Minecraft Championships, debuting in MCC14. His most recent MCC appearance was with Team Orange Ocelots, pairing him with DanTDM, Krtzyy, Mini Muka, and F1NN5TER.

6) PrestonPlayz

PrestonPlayz is a member of The Pack alongside the likes of JeromeASF (Image via SportsPro)

Starting his YouTube career in 2012, PrestonPlayz, aka TBNRFrags, has created over 3.7 thousand videos covering different games, including Minecraft. The Dallas, Texas native has more than a few prank and challenge videos as well.

He's a member of the YouTuber group The Pack alongside MrWoofless, Lachlan, Vikkstar123, JeromeASF, and Bajan Canadian. He keeps multiple channels to cover content such as the on-goings on his Cosmic PvP server, short skits, humorous videos, animations, and Roblox-centric content.

5) CaptainSparklez

CaptainSparklez releases gaming content in addition to reactions and even music (Image via Tubefilter)

Made famous in part by creating the music video "Creeper, Aw Man," CaptainSparklez releases Minecraft content, music, and miscellaneous reaction videos. He also retains several additional channels, including a vlogging channel under his real name Jordan Maron.

His Minecraft content is well-reputed on YouTube, sporting over 3.1 billion views. He has even created his own game known as Fortress Fury. Many of his videos currently or previously held the title of the most-viewed Minecraft videos on YouTube, which speaks further to his enduring popularity and content production pedigree.

4) BajanCanadian

BajanCanadian recently emerged from a hiatus on YouTube (Image via BajanCanadian/Youtube)

Longtime YouTuber BajanCanadian recently returned from a long hiatus, and the content creator has returned in force. Beginning his career in 2010, BajanCanadian is likely most well-known for his series of survival and hunger games videos.

His new server is up and running and his survival videos are back as well. Furthermore, Bajan recently began a series known as ManSave that was partially inspired by the community's Shorts creators. In addition to all of this, BajanCanadian is also a member of the reformed Pack, making videos with its members, including Pixelmon content.

3) StampyLongHead

Joseph Garrett aka Stampy (Image via Portsmouth News)

Stampy, an English YouTuber, has been a part of YouTube for over a decade. Beginning with his channel StampyLongNose, the creator transitioned to his now-main channel StampyLongHead in 2011 and hasn't shied away from it much since. His main channel focuses considerably on Let's Play-style content, and he's a frequent collaborator with other creators, including iBallisticSquid, as part of the Magic Animal Club.

Stampy's Lovely World is a great first step for watchers curious about checking out his content, as he's created tons and tons of buildings, structures, and contraptions within this one world and video series.

2) Dream

Dream has been one of the most famous creators in recent memory (Image via Dream/Youtube)

Though Dream may not have the subscription numbers of some creators, his views are through the roof. Possessing one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels to have ever been created, Dream's videos are incredibly popular, especially the collaborations he has with the likes of Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, Tommyinit, BadBoyHalo, and many more.

His manhunt videos and content centered around his Dream SMP are viewed by millions, and he has received various accolades, including multiple gaming category awards at YouTube's Streamys.

1) TheDiamondMinecart

Daniel Middleton, aka DanTDM, is a wildly popular English YouTuber (Image via SVG)

DanTDM (the TDM stands for The Diamond Minecart) is an English content creator that focuses primarily on everybody's favorite sandbox game. Sporting over 26 million subs and 18.5 billion video views, Dan has received various accolades for his achievements on the platform, including a Kids' Choice Award and even a place in Guinness' Book of World Records.

He's also toured various other countries for his YouTube Red series and was temporarily named the richest YouTuber in 2017. He's recently posted plenty of family-friendly content, including videos of him gaming with his young son Asher. He has also covered recent Minecraft releases and snapshots, including previews of the upcoming Wild Update.

Edited by R. Elahi