LDShadowLady's Minecraft skin, server, mods, and more

Minecraft has been in existence for over a decade. Many Minecraft YouTubers have played Minecraft since its release, like Xisumavoid, Mumbo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady.

LDShadowLady is one of the oldest Minecraft content creators on YouTube. She has been creating gaming content for over a decade. Over this time, LDShadowLady has created many successful Minecraft let's play series, like Shadowcraft, Shadowcraft 2.0, One Life, etc.

This article covers everything readers need to know about quirky veteran Minecraft YouTuber LDShadowLady.

Know about Minecraft content creator LDShadowLady

Who is LDShadowLady?

Elizabeth "Lizzie" D., popularly known as LDShadowLady, is a Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer hailing from England. She joined YouTube on January 9th in 2010 but only started posting gaming videos months later in December.

Some fans may not know that Lizzie's first video wasn't Minecraft. Her first video, titled "Rofl :]," was a 12-second long clip of her headshotting opponents in Call of Duty. After this, she posted a few more COD clips and soon started her first Minecraft series.

LDShadowLady has amassed over 6.1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, whereas, on Twitch, she boasts over 300k followers.

LDShadowLady is famous for her Shadowcraft, and Shadowcraft 2.0 let's play series. She has used various mods such as Mo Creatures, Familiars, Mr. Crayfish's Furniture Mod, and more in both of these series.

LDShadowLady's Minecraft skin

LDShadowLady Minecraft skin (Image via MInecraftPESkins)

LDShadowLady uses an iconic and adorable Minecraft skin of herself. Her skin features her beautiful pink hair in blue clothing and boots. She has used this skin in most of her videos, including SMP servers. During her early days, she used different skins on her Minecraft account.

Mods

LDShadowLady's Minecraft content includes various mods, which add quality of life features and new blocks and items. Her first Minecraft series was a regular world but with custom mobs. LDShadowLady used Mo Creatures mod to add new mobs.

Her Shadowcraft series had around 15 mods, like Jammy Furniture, DecoCraft, XL Extra Biomes, RudoPlays shader pack, Mo Creatures, and more.

Servers

LDShadowLady is a member of an ongoing SMP series called Minecraft Empires SMP. Previously, she has also played on an Ultra hardcore server, X Life SMP, Kingdom Craft, and more. Gameplay videos from these servers are available on her YouTube channel.

