5 best mods for Minecraft 1.16.5

Minecraft mods have been around for a long time and have come a long way since their humble beginnings.

There are currently thousands of mods for Minecraft players to choose from. This list is composed of mods available to download for the 1.16.5 version of Minecraft.

Note: Players should only download mods from trusted sites like Curseforge and other official Minecraft sites.

What are the best mods for Minecraft 1.16.5 right now?

#1 - Mouse Tweaks

Mouse tweaks mod (Image via minecraftlore.com)

The Mouse Tweaks mod is very small and only affects the player's inventory and crafting abilities. In a nutshell, this mod allows players to easily pick up items and blocks in their inventory.

This mod is useful if a player has different stacks of dirt in their inventory that they want in their hot bar. Instead of clicking on each block stack individually, the player can simply hold one of the stacks and drag it over each other stack of dirt in the inventory.

All of the stacks that the player dragged over will appear as conjoined stacks in the hotbar. Here are a few images to demonstrate the same:

Minecraft Mouse Tweaks 1 (Image via curse forge)

Minecraft Mouse Tweaks 2 (Image via curse forge)

Minecraft Mouse Tweaks 3 (Image via curseforge)

This mod is available to download on Curseforge for free (link here). This mod is fully updated and available on Minecraft 1.16.5 as well.

#2 - Iron Chests

The Iron Chest mod is a mod that adds many different chest variants into Minecraft. These chests can be crafted with several different materials found in the game, such as iron, gold, dirt, diamond, and glass.

Pre-crafted chests can also be combined with other materials to make ultra chests. These chests have different amounts of item slots and space inside of them. Many of the chests are way larger than any of the chests found in vanilla Minecraft. This is very useful for players who have a lot of materials that need to be stored in a small space.

Players who want to try this mod out for themselves can download the 1.16.5 version here.

#3 - Mowzie's Mobs

Longtime Minecraft players may be bored with the vanilla mob options in the game, so they may look to mods to add some much-needed fun.

Mowzie's Mobs adds a plethora of new creatures to Minecraft. This mod adds over eight new mobs to the game. One notable mob that the mod adds is the man-eating plant mob that vaguely resembles the venus fly trap.

Minecraft players who are interested in adding this mod to their library can click here to download it.

#4 - YUNG's Better Mineshafts

Minecraft players who are big fans of the 1.17 update will really enjoy YUNG's Better Mineshafts. Mineshafts have been a feature in Minecraft caves for many years, but the developers have done little to change or update the abandoned structures.

YUNG's Better Mineshafts takes those old mineshafts and makes them new again. The mod adds several different variations of mineshafts depending on the biome above them.

YUNG's Better Mineshafts even adds a feature that lets Minecraft players configure their own mineshaft within the mod folders. This mod is a great download whether the player is a coder or not. Players who are looking to download this mod can click here.

The creator of this mod also created another mod that works very well with the mineshaft one. This is called YUNG's Better Caves. This mod, coupled with YUNG's Better Mineshafts, makes the underground a very fun place to explore.

#5 - Valhelsia Structures

Valhelsia Structures adds new naturally generated structures to Minecraft. These structures can range from small little ruins of buildings to full houses and castles. The buildings aren't the bland kind that players would see in villages. They are full-on stylized buildings that can appear anywhere in the world.

Structures with different materials will generate depending on the biome. Most of these structures also contain chests that can give players access to new resources.

Valhelsia Structures is a great mod for players who are bored of vanilla Minecraft's naturally generated structures.

This mod is available for players to download on Curseforge.