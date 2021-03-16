Part of surviving in Minecraft is to seek shelter, and one of the easier ways to find shelter is to find a village in Minecraft.

Villages in Minecraft can give players an amazing starting advantage. Giving players the ability to collect necessary materials in a safe environment by digging through chests and trading with villagers. Let's take a look at how a player can go about finding a village after they have spawned into their new world.

How to find a village in Minecraft.

Spawning in

As a way to show you how to find a village in Minecraft, we'll be spawning in a random seed and going through the steps of finding a village together. Finding a seed with villages already inside would help this situation. However, the seeds players find online show the villages at spawn. We're trying to look for one from a distance.

High ground

One of the first things a player should do when looking for anything specific in Minecraft is to get to high ground to look around from. Things like climbing a tree, as shown above, can help players take a good look around their spawn point. There is a broken nether portal at this spawn point. However, there is no village to be seen from where we are. The player would then use the vantage point to pick a direction to travel in to find the nearest village in Minecraft.

Stick to it

Players aren't going to know right away what direction the nearest village in Minecraft is. However, once they have picked a direction and have traveled for some time they will come across changes in the environment. Things like a change in biomes can help narrow down what players should look for when looking for a village in Minecraft.

For example, villages in Minecraft that spawn in cold biomes such as Taiga and snowy tundras will have campfires. These campfires will emanate plumes of smoke that a player can spot from a distance. Villages that spawn in the desert biome are going to contain tall watchtowers that render in the players view before the rest of the village does. These watchtowers can be helpful to players looking for a village in Minecraft.

Villages can be found in almost every biome. Understanding key features of different villages in Minecraft can help players find other ways to survive in-game and start strong through the villages' resources.

