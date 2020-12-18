5 best Minecraft PE seeds with all biomes

Minecraft Pocket Edition has such an abundance of biomes that it's hard for players to find seeds that include them all.

Minecraft seeds are strings of words or numbers that generate certain worlds in the single player. There are countless seeds for players to enjoy, and it can be a tedious process to look through them all in search of the perfect one.

There are various types of seeds for the many different things players search for, such as a specific biome, beautiful scenery, generated structures, and more. This article focuses on Minecraft PE seeds that showcase as many biomes as possible.

Minecraft: Best five PE seeds containing all biomes

#5 - -807569075

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft PE seed will spawn players right next to a village surrounded by some incredible biomes. On one side of the village, they will find a mesa biome filled with gorgeous orange colors. Lots of blocks in the biome would be perfect for building.

On the other side of the village, gamers will face a swamp biome with a few giant mushrooms. And, of course, lots of plains and forest biomes to gather resources.

#4 - 306959825

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft PE seed is one of the very few seeds that actually has every major biome within a few thousand blocks of the spawn point. The furthest biome from spawn is only 2300 blocks away, still in walking distance.

This is a fantastic Minecraft PE seed that all players should try, as a seed with every biome so close to spawn genuinely is a rare occurrence.

The coordinates to each biome can be found below:

Mega Taiga (450,0)

Jungle: (0,-750)

Mesa: (1500,0)

Mushroom Island: (-2300,-900)

Ice Spikes: (-500,850)

Desert: (1100,1450)

Plains: (1000,1000)

Coral Reef: (-450,100)

Swamp: (500,-450)

Roofed Forest: (500,-250)

#3 - 1146750432

Image via Minecraft

Here is yet another Minecraft PE seed that features quite a lot of biomes very close to spawn. Players will spawn in a taiga biome with an ice spikes biome nearby. Coordinates to other biomes can be found below:

Mesa and forest biomes: (-75,-1500)

Desert, savanna, and swamp biomes: (-892,-1210)

Mushroom island: (1264,-1053)

Plains and jungle biomes: (-1056,-107)

Snowy taiga: (870,-471)

#2 - 1373954944

Image via Minecraft

In this Minecraft PE seed, gamers automatically spawn next to some awesome stuff. There is a pretty large village along a river near spawn, with various biomes nearby, including plains, jungle, and mountain biomes. This is an excellent seed for every player's next Pocket Edition survival world.

The coordinates to other nearby biomes are listed below:

Giant tree taiga and snowy taiga biomes: (-246,566)

Mushroom island and mesa biomes: (-669,-1384)

Swamp, desert, and birch forest biomes: (1313,-4)

Ice spikes: (-1233,-525)

Savanna, with a village: (-1169,-1154)

#1 - 784311791

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft PE seed starts strong by spawning players near mountain, birch forest, and mushroom island biomes. All of which are unique biomes with great resources and scenery.

But, of course, there are other amazing biomes nearby, and their coordinates are found below:

Mesa and mushroom forest biomes: (376,656)

Swamp, desert, and tundra biomes: (940, 220)

Jungle, birch forest, and plains biomes: (-642,-542)

Savanna biome, with a village and pillager outpost: (492,1461)

Plains biome, with a ravine and village: (-690,50)

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference)