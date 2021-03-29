5 best Minecraft mods for low-end PCs (2021)

Many Minecraft players will want to spice up their gameplay, but some players can't afford anything more than a low-end PC. However, those players shouldn't be too worried since there are tons of mods for low-end and high-end PCs alike.

The list of mods in this article will help low-end PC Minecraft players join in on the modding fun. Vanilla Minecraft can get boring after a few years, and that's why these mods can help enhance the game.

Mods on this list are meant to improve players' gaming experience so they can run more interesting and fun mods regardless of PC quality.

All Minecraft mods are free for players to use and download.

Top 5 Minecraft mods for low-end PCs

#1 - FastCraft

Minecraft's FastCraft mod (Image via CurseForge)

The FastCraft mod is a great mod for low-end PCs. It was created as a completely transparent mod which only works to improve Minecraft's speed and gameplay.

FastCraft can speed up chunk rendering, Minecraft loading, improve TPS, and reduce lag. These are only a few ways that FastCraft will help players

This mod is highly recommended for anyone on a low-end PC and promises an improved gaming experience.

Players can download FastCraft here.

#2 - Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items is a mod to improve crafting in Minecraft. The Just Enough Items mod lets players view common item recipes when they enter crafting tables. Instead of forcing players to look through the Minecraft wiki crafting book, all the recipes are displayed on the screen next to the crafting table for players to click on.

This mod runs well on low-end and high-end PCs alike and will greatly improve the Minecraft experience.

Players can download Just Enough Items here.

#3 - Optifine

One of the most popular mods in Minecraft is Optifine. Optifine is a requirement for most Minecraft shaders and modpacks because of how well it works. Optifine greatly improves the player's Minecraft experience, and like FastCraft, Optifine's priority is to improve user experience in the background.

Optifine is known to double FPS, help load chunks faster, improve game stability, and help shaders run in Minecraft. All Minecraft players, especially those with low-end pcs, should be running Optifine.

Optifine can be downloaded here. For help installing Optifine, click here.

#4 - Traveler's Backpack

Minecraft players running low-end PCs may not even be able to play Minecraft without lagging. It's difficult to then imagine how hard gameplay is without a nice TPS and large inventory space. That's where Traveler's Backpack comes in handy.

Assuming the Minecraft player has already installed either Optifine or FastCraft, the Traveler's Backpack mod should run smoothly. The Traveler's Backpack mod does several different things.

It allows for players to have more inventory space than on vanilla Minecraft.It has a few liquid spots for buckets and bottles and even includes a sleeping bag. This backpack is perfect for nomadic Minecraft players.

To download Traveler's Backpack, click here.

#5 - JourneyMap

Similar to the Traveler's Backpack, the JourneyMap mod will help nomadic and adventuring Minecraft players immensely. The JourneyMap mod creates an in-game minimap that maps out the player's traveled land as they move about in the world.

This map appears in the top right corner of the screen and can come in very handy for players traveling far from home. This also removes the annoyance of maps in the game as they take up inventory space and can be quite annoying to hold in the player's hand.

This mod will work great for single-player situations but may not work as well if the player is already running other mods besides Optifine or FastCraft.

To download JourneyMap, click here.

