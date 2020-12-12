5 best Minecraft mods for low-end PCs 

Minecraft mods are modifications that players can add to their game to experience a variety of different features. Most mods require a beefy setup as a result.

Some players feel limited by the lack of power in their computers. A lot of popular mods need high-end systems with lots of power to be able to run. But there are quite a few mods that are just as fun and do not require high PC capacity to function, which is excellent for all players.

Here's a list of some of the best such Minecraft mods

#5 - Tinkers Construct

Tinkers Construct is a wonderful mod for players who love to dive into caves and start mining. This Minecraft mod adds new ores to the game, including cobalt and ardite.

New tools and never-before-seen blocks can be made with these newly-added ores. The best part is, Tinkers Construct runs excellently on any computer.

Download Tinkers Construct here.

#4 - Witchery Mod

As the name suggests, the Witchery mod is based on witchcraft. In this Minecraft mod, players can perform rituals, brew brand new potions, collect fumes, and learn the ways of magic within the world. This mod even adds two new dimensions, the Spirit World and Torment Dimension.

The Witchery mod completely overhauls vanilla villages, which are now expanded to be much larger and have guards. Players can even turn into vampires or werewolves.

Along with this, the evil side of witchery also exists. Players can summon demons and create voodoo dolls.

Download Witchery mod here.

#3 - Doggy Talents

Doggy Talents is a perfect mod for all animal lovers out there. Dogs can naturally be found in vanilla Minecraft, but only so much can be done with them.

With Doggy Talents, the dogs will have 19 different talents that players can train them in. Along with that, gamers can craft dog beds, food bowls, and more. They can even play fetch with their dogs.

Download Doggy Talents here.

#2 - Buildcraft

For all the organization lovers out there, Buildcraft is the perfect mod. It adds automated mining, building, and crafting to Minecraft. Also, it introduces pipes, which can be used to move items to different locations.

Buildcraft is a versatile mod that adds an entirely new experience to the game, all while doing what Minecraft was intended to have players do: Mine.

Download Buildcraft here.

#1 - Simply Jetpacks 2

Who doesn't love jetpacks? Simply Jetpacks 2 is a Minecraft mod that adds a new and fun way to travel worldwide via jetpacks.

In this Minecraft mod, players can craft various items related to jetpacks. They must also remember to charge this gadget, or else it may run out of fuel.

Download Simply Jetpacks here.