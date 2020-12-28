5 best Minecraft modpacks for low-end PCs

Minecraft modpacks are files of many different mods that create a whole new Minecraft gaming experience.

There are many different Minecraft modpacks out there with a surplus of enjoyable mods. Modpacks are great for players who want more than just one mod on their Minecraft world.

Many modpacks have plenty of mods that all work very well with each other, so it is almost as if it is one large mod with tons of features. The one downside of modpacks is the amount of lag they can cause to lower-end PCs.

To fight this issue, here's a compiled list of the five best modpacks that run well on computers with lower specs.

Top 5 Minecraft modpacks for lower-end computers

#5 - Farming Valley Lite

Image via Minecraft

Farming Valley Lite is the lite version of the original Farming Valley modpack, meaning it is made for older and lower-end computers. Farming Valley Lite is based on the concept of games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon.

In this modpack, players can spawn goddesses and progress through the modpack by making towns and farms.

Advertisement

Download Farming Valley Lite here.

#4 - Pokemon Adventure

Image via Minecraft

Pokemon Adventure is an alternative to Pixelmon, keeping the same concept but having fewer mods to keep functionality for lower-end computers.

In the Pokemon Adventure modpack, players can catch Pokemon and venture into creepy dungeons.

Download Pokemon Adventure here.

#3 - MC Eternal Lite

Image via Minecraft

MC Eternal Lite is the perfect Minecraft modpack for players who still want to experience the magic of MC Eternal but don't quite have the computer to support the full version.

Advertisement

Download MC Eternal Lite here.

#2 - All the Mods 3: Lite

Image via Minecraft

All the Mods 3: Lite is yet another lite version of an already existing modpack. Lite versions are amazing for players with lower-end computers because it allows all players to experience the fun of many different popular modpacks.

All the Mods 3: Lite can run on computers with 4GB of RAM.

Download All the Mods 3 Lite here.

#1 - RAD Pack Lite

Image via Minecraft

RAD Pack Lite stands for roguelike adventures and dungeons. RAD Pack Lite is yet another modpack that is specifically designed for computers with lower specs than normal.

This modpack is focused on adventures and exploration, so players who dislike modpacks with tons of technology will enjoy RAD Pack Lite.

Download RAD Pack Lite here.