A game that has a little bit of everything for every kind of player, Minecraft is loved by all. What makes the unique gameplay of Minecraft even more fun is the use of modpacks. Each modpack adds a particular set of gameplay elements to the game and affects the way you play.

What kind of modpack to try first is a choice that’s specific to the kind of Minecraft gameplay you enjoy but if you’re confused about where to start, here are a few modpacks you should try.

5 best Minecraft modpacks in 2020

#1 Sky Factory 4

Sky Factory 4 (Image credits: Mojang)

The concept of Sky Factory 4 is simple - you spawn on a floating island and must survive on the resources available to you. If you want to survive in a Minecraft world on the most minimal resources and want to build literal castles in the sky, then this quirky modpack is for you.

#2 RL Craft

RL Craft (Image credits: CurseForge)

Speaking of survival, RL Craft is an extremely difficult survival modpack. The mod is designed for those players who want a realistic survival experience, with very limited resources and extremely unforgiving environments. In the words of the creator himself, if you play this mod, ‘you’re going to die...a lot’.

#3 Stoneblock 2

Advertisement

Stoneblock 2 (Image credits: ender-chest.com)

A modpack that takes you to the depths of the Minecraft world, Stoneblock 2 is all about mining and creating your own underground haven. Mining for resources, traversing risky tunnels and caves and fighting off underground monsters while you build and survive are a few elements that the Stoneblock 2 modpack adds to your Minecraft gameplay.

#4 Farming Valley

Farming Valley (Image credits: 9Minecraft)

We’ve all been guilty of trying our hand at games like FarmVille, and this Minecraft modpack is not very different. The Farming Valley pack enhances your vanilla gameplay and makes farming a little tougher than it is in the game.

In this modpack, mining and collecting resources is no longer a thing, and you can only buy the supplies you need by selling your crops to NPCs and then spending your hard-earned money.

#5 Life in the Village

Life in the Village (Image credits: PanoPrime, Youtube)

Another modpack that keeps the Minecraft gameplay more or less in the same league as vanilla, Life in the Village allows the players to either build their own homes in a quaint NPC village or even create their own personal colonies in which they can act as village heads.

Life in the Village is a modpack that stays true to the simple gameplay elements of Minecraft and just gives a small spin to them.