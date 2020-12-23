5 best Minecraft mods for RPG and adventure

Minecraft mods help add new features to the game and are a perfect way for players to add more fun to their gameplay experience.

Minecraft mods have been around for years, and there are thousands to choose from. Mods are very popular among many Minecraft players, with some gaining over a million downloads. A few mods add small features to the game, like a new animal or extra ores, while others completely redesign the Minecraft experience.

For players looking for a fun RPG experience and adventure while playing Minecraft, this is the perfect list.

Top five Minecraft mods for RPG and adventure

#5 - Twilight Forest

Image via Minecraft

With Twilight Forest amassing over 37 million downloads, this is obviously an awesome mod. It adds brand new dungeons, boss battles, items, and loot, all with complex mechanics.

This mod mainly focuses on traveling to different dimensions, going on exciting adventures, and meeting new creatures.

#4 - Astral Sorcery

Image via Minecraft

First off, Astral Sorcery should be complimented on its beautiful graphics.

It is a mod that adds magic to Minecraft and focuses on harnessing the power from stars and constellations. Since it can be a bit complex, players are given a journal that offers useful instructions.

#3 - The Lost Cities

Image via Minecraft

The Lost Cities doesn't add magic or quests to Minecraft, but it does redesign the game and create fun adventures.

With this mod, players can select 'Lost Cities' as their world type whenever generating a new world. This will let them spawn in a world full of abandoned cities, each one perfect for exploring. These deserted cities often contain spawners and loot.

#2 - Inventory Pets

Image via CurseForge

Inventory Pets is probably one of the cutest mods out there, but it is undoubtedly not its only feature.

Inventory Pets are cute creatures that players can carry around in their inventory. Players can feed and care for these pets, and the pets will give special effects, defenses, utilities, buffs, and weapons in return. These pets are way better than a vanilla dog or cat.

#1 - Roots

Roots is another mod centering around magic, but unlike Astral Sorcery, players harness their magic through nature.

Roots includes rituals, spells, new plants, and more.

