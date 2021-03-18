5 Best Mineshaft seeds in Minecraft March 2021

Mineshafts are a great place to find treasure and ores in Minecraft. Instead of cold searching through man-made mines, players can get easy access through the pre-built tunnels.

These tunnels often contain chests, spawners, and occasionally intersect with dungeons and strongholds; however, finding these mineshafts can be quite difficult.

This list is made up of some of the best Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition mineshaft seeds available in March 2021. Here is the rundown.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's opinion.

Minecraft's top 5 mineshaft seeds

#1 - 5538170042018939742

Floating rail glitch (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a plains village right next to a desert biome. In this desert biome, the player will find a huge mineshaft with treasure, cave spider spawners, and more. Players should be prepared to fight many mobs down here and bring sheers cause they'll come in handy for cobwebs. The xyz coordinates of this large mineshaft are 378, 37, 105.

Edition: Java

#2 - 1607608470

Nether portal inside mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is full of goodies. There is a mineshaft at 336, 256 and another one at 225, 914, and possibly many more to explore. This seed contains diverse biomes, and even includes a jungle temple at -225, 704. The best part of this seed is the Nether portal rui within the mineshaft.

Edition: Java

#3 - 395916306989274767

Surface spider spawner (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on the edge of a badlands biome in the jungle biome. This combination of biomes is great on its own, but what makes it all that much more spectacular is that in the badlands biome, there are two separate networks of surface mineshafts. One of which includes a surface spider spawner.

The coordinates for these two mineshafts are -490, 30 and -148, -62 (this is the spawner's coords).

Edition: Java

#4 - 200019

Mineshaft with lava (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player almost directly over a mineshaft. The coordinates for this mineshaft are 12, 3. Be wary of lava when entering this mineshaft, as it's all around the area. What's great about this seed is the easy access to acacia trees before entering the mineshaft.

Edition: Java

#5 - 141280768

Mineshaft in a ravine (Image via Minecraft)

What could be better than a village and a ravine with a mineshaft inside? That's right; this seed spawns the player near a village with easy access to a ravine. This is a great seed for new and experienced players alike, helping the mining and resource processes along greatly. Consider doing a speedrun with this seed as well. The mineshaft coordinates are 107, 300.

Edition: Bedrock

