5 best Minecraft videos by SSundee

Ian Marcus Stapleton, formally known as SSundee, is an American YouTuber gamer, who is mostly popular for his old Minecraft videos. He initially joined YouTube in 2009, and uploaded his first Minecraft video in 2010, and has since been a staple in the Minecraft community.

For players looking to either get into SSundee or wanting a throwback to some of his old content, listed down below are his top five Minecraft videos. The list is collated on the basis of popularity.

Minecraft videos by SSundee

5) CRAFTING *ANY BLOCK* into ARMOR

In this video, SSundee uses a mod that enables him and his friends to craft, quite literally, any Minecraft block into armor that they can wear. This is a super interesting video to watch as it is built around an excellent mod.

It's perfect for players who are looking to make their gameplay a little less serious whilst searching for odd crafting recipes.

This video has 9.2 million views and 410k likes.

4) I *BROKE* MINECRAFT RAIDS! I NEVER LOSE!

In Minecraft, raids can randomly take place in villages, but they are also more likely to happen around players who are marked with the Bad Omen status effect. In the video, SSundee challenges himself to defeat the raids on Minecraft, plaguing himself with the Bad Omen effect as he does so.

He uses lots of different mechanisms to defeat the raids - will he be able to beat them successfully?

This video has 10.3 million views and 509k likes.

3) Minecraft: Pokemon LUCKY BLOCK CHALLENGE 2

In this video, Ssundee and MrCrainer join together to do another lucky block challenge. They begin by separating and placing a singular very lucky block, before having to place down and break the unlucky ones.

This video is good for Pokemon lovers and Minecraft enjoyers alike, as the first half is Minecraft centered, while in the second half, an epic Pokemon battle ensues.

This video has 10.4 million views and 121k likes.

2) HUSBANDS vs WIVES! in MINECRAFT: BED WARS!

In the video, which was taken from SSundee's YouTube stream, he and his friends, as well as their significant others, face off in Minecraft Bedwars.

They start by having the husbands team up against the wives, and they play many different games to determine the ultimate winner. Who will win, husbands or wives?

This video has 10.7 million views and 206k likes.

1) THIS TEAM IS SO *OP!* Pokemon Go Lucky Blocks!

In this video, SSundee and MrCrainer play Minecraft where they place and destroy lucky and unlucky blocks. The lucky blocks provide many different materials that the two need in order to trade in for a Pokemon team.

Some of the Pokemon they get are pure luck, while some are absolutely disappointing. Who will win the Pokemon battle, where they are technically getting Pokemon at random?

This video has 11.7 million views and 152k likes.

