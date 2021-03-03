If only players could mine Minecoins in Minecraft!

Minecoins are a digital currency used to purchase skins, texture packs, adventure maps, and mini-games in Minecraft. Gamers can spend these coins on the Minecraft Marketplace, a giant catalog of official and player-made content.

What are Minecoins in Minecraft, and how to buy them?

What are Minecoins?

As stated above, Minecoins are the game's recently created digital currency used to purchase content that can be transferred into Minecraft. The content available to be purchased are:

Texture Packs

Skin Packs

Mashup Packs

Adventure Maps

Mini-Games

Survival Spawns

The price of the content varies on what the creator and Microsoft have decided it to be worth.

How to buy Minecoins

Minecraft Bedrock main menu (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Minecoins can be purchased on the following platforms:

Windows 10

iOS

Android

Windows 10 Phone

Amazon Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

Oculus Rift

Gear VR

Xbox One

Windows Mixed Reality

Nintendo Switch

Minecoins can also be purchased in real-life stores as well such as GameStop and Best Buy!

Currently, as shown above, Minecoins can be purchased for multiple prices. From $2 to $50, they can be bought by anyone! As the price increases, players will also receive a better deal for their money.

What to do with Minecoins?

Minecraft Marketplace web page (Image via Mojang)

As seen above, Minecoins can be spent in the Minecraft Marketplace!

The marketplace is a splendid site to exchange many different types of content for Minecoins. From character packs and texture packs to complete adventure and survival maps, the Minecraft Marketplace has it all!

The marketplace shows the most recent and most popular content that is released. It also allows players to specify what types of content they would like to view.

