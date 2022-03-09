Top 5 Minecraft crossovers so far

Minecraft's popularity has remained among the highest in the gaming industry. This has naturally led to it crossing over with several other popular entertainment IPs throughout the years.

Several popular video games and television shows have been featured within Minecraft in various capacities. Some were alluded to or referenced, while others had entire paid DLC packs released.

Many of these crossover DLCs can still be found on the Marketplace today for a modest price. They certainly provide a tremendous amount of customization and enjoyment within the game's confines. If players are feeling listless about their current worlds or skins, it may be time to check out one of the several crossovers available.

Greatest collabs in Minecraft history

5) King's Quest

This painting has a link to the King's Quest series (Image via Mojang)

The first crossover enacted in 2010 is one some players may not even recognize, as it was implemented into the game without any real fanfare.

A painting in-game features an individual in a red-pink shirt and a triangular hat. This is, in fact, a reference to the King's Quest series of adventure games created by Sierra Entertainment.

The pictured individual is the sprite for King Graham, the protagonist of several of the King's Quest games. The sprite, in particular, appears to be referencing the original King's Quest, as the series' visuals improved well past this sprite art in subsequent titles.

It's likely a reference that many younger players may not recognize, as King's Quest originally debuted in 1984, but it's still an excellent reference for adventure game fans.

4) Terraria

The Creeper costume, found in Terraria (Image via HERO/YouTube)

Terraria is a game undoubtedly inspired by Minecraft's sandbox and survival mechanics. It's only natural that the popular crafting title also references the game that inspired it, and to that end, Terraria players can obtain a Creeper costume in-game.

Appearing during the title's Halloween event, the costume is a set of a creeper mask, creeper shirt, and creeper pants. It is a vanity set, meaning it is only for appearance and provides no hard statistical benefits. The outfit can be obtained from Halloween goodie bags and has a 5.26% chance to drop from the bags.

3) The Stanley Parable

The game's world appears in The Stanley Parable as a crossover Easter Egg (Image via RabidRetrospectGames/YouTube)

The Stanley Parable is a mind-bending adventure game that has reached critical acclaim in the industry, but even it has a Minecraft crossover. If users fail the "baby game," The Stanley Parable's narrator will teleport them to a Minecraft world.

There, the narrator begins to build a house before instructing players to go mining for the narrator to recreate their home out of diamonds. The narrator also complains of Minecraft being too "open-ended" and giving it a grade of one out of five, remarking:

"Even the diamonds couldn't save this one."

2) Ready Player One

The world represented in Ready Player One's film adaptation (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In 2018, Warner Bros. Pictures and director Steven Spielberg adapted the novel Ready Player One by Ernest Cline for the silver screen. The film is rife with many different pop culture references, including a massive number of video games.

There is even a scene in Ready Player One where a Minecraft world can be seen in a flyover. Furthermore, the sequel to the novel, Ready Player Two, references the villain, Herobrine.

It's possible that when the sequel is adapted to film, the eerie creature may appear in the movie as well.

1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Steve is revealed to Mario in his character trailer (Image via Mojang/Nintendo)

After fan voting dating back to Super Smash Bros. for WiiU, Nintendo and Smash Bros./Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai finally secured the rights to use Minecraft's intellectual property in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

Confirmed as a playable character on October 1, 2020, Steve became the eighth DLC fighter released for the popular fighting game. Alongside Steve's inclusion, the character's DLC pack also included a Minecraft World stage.

Even more interesting, Steve's alternate costumes allow players to play as Alex, a zombie, and even an Enderman.

