5 best features that might come in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update was just released and has been a massive success. The new features, namely the Deep Dark, mud blocks, Allays, and the Warden, have quickly become very popular. Frogs are a favorite fan mob, despite being a minor part of the update.

Despite the recency of the Wild Update and its quality, players can't help but look ahead to things to come. The 1.20 update is coming eventually, and crafters are excited about what it might hold for them.

A few features have been announced that very well may make it into the next update, and others are speculatively expected.

Expect more fascinating additions with 1.20 Minecraft update

5) Ancient City portal

How come nobody told me there was redstone tutorials underneath the 'portal' in the Ancient city? #minecraft

Ancient Cities have been one of the most exciting aspects of the 1.19 update. They're quickly becoming the best structure in the game, and they're loads of fun to find. These structures are hazardous, but the loot is more than worth it.

However, there are lots that Minecraft users don't understand about them. What's with the redstone designs? The biggest question that might get answered in 1.20 is what the portal is for and if it will ever be active.

Ancient Cities are brand new, but there's so much more to be explored with them in future updates.

4) Biome revamp

Obsidian @itsobsidiann

Badlands Library, with many treasure.

Rare structure, found in Badlands biome in underground. Something like desert temple, but with library and better loot.

Badlands Library, with many treasure.

Rare structure, found in Badlands biome in underground. Something like desert temple, but with library and better loot.

#minecraft #conceptart #new #badlands

Many Minecraft gamers believe several biomes need revamping. Deserts, the Badlands, and more could all use an update.

The desert could be updated to add an oasis instead of the useless desert well. Badlands could be given a structure, like a saloon or a ghost town.

Almost every biome could use at least a slight upgrade. A simple addition could be to add a specific village for every biome so that Badlands, Mangrove Swamps, and even Mushroom Fields could have unique villages. Perhaps the 1.20 update will finally answer players' calls.

3) Wolf species

Different wolves (Image via u/haunt-muskie/Reddit)

Wolves are one of the best mobs in Minecraft because they can be tamed and essentially become dogs. Cats only have one distinct advantage over them: there are so many different species.

Cats can be brown, orange, white, black, gray, and many other colors. Wolves are just gray.

Adding new wolf species or the ability to dye them brown, black, or another standard color would be an incredible update. These animals deserve to be treated like cats, and Minecraft users deserve to be able to have an army of different-looking wolves.

2) Spectator Mode

We can confirm that a recent Beta and Preview contained early functionality for Spectator Mode – a much-wanted feature we're adding to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This will launch after the 1.19 update has released, but we'll be testing it further in upcoming Betas and Previews.

Spectator Mode was added accidentally in 1.19 betas. It is already in Java Edition but will soon come to Bedrock. It wasn't ready for the 1.19 update, as Mojang specified:

"The first iteration will not be finished in time for 1.19, so we will be moving it to an Experimental Toggle in an upcoming beta. Until we have a more polished version for you, please consider that any content or maps built on this feature will not be supported as this feature will change and evolve."

It may not be ready for the 1.20 update, but there's a good chance it will make it in and is confirmed to come to the game eventually.

1) Bundles

Bundles have been announced for a while. They will eventually come in some update, but they keep getting delayed.

Bundles will be like shulker boxes that are much easier to get and use. They'll allow players to fill them with items and then only take up one inventory slot.

This has been a significant addition that Minecraft users have patiently waited for. Perhaps they'll only have to wait for one more update for bundles to arrive finally.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

