Easiest way to get the Silk Touch enchantment in Minecraft

Silk Touch is an intriguing enchantment in Minecraft. It causes certain blocks to drop themselves when broken instead of dropping items or breaking outright.

Obtaining Silk Touch is a relatively simple endeavor in the game. In Survival Mode, only certain enchantments are obtainable via looting enchanted books. This means players will want to resort to their enchanting table in order to acquire Silk Touch for their tools.

Fortunately, Silk Touch doesn't cost much at an enchanting table, and it should be easy enough to obtain with a little effort and a few experience levels.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Obtaining Silk Touch with an enchanting table in Minecraft

It shouldn't take much resource-wise to obtain Silk Touch from an enchanting table (Image via Mojang)

Working on the pretense that a Minecraft player is playing in Survival Mode, they'll likely need to rely on an enchanting table to acquire Silk Touch. However, this isn't always the case, as it's also possible to receive a Silk Touch enchanted book from a fellow player or through the use of commands.

Regardless, in order to construct an enchanting table, players will need a book, four blocks of obsidian, and two diamonds.

Once the enchanting table is in place, players will also need lapis lazuli and experience levels in order to apply the enchantments they need.

Steps to obtain Silk Touch

Open the enchanting table crafting menu and place your lapis lazuli in the small lapis slot. Ideally, players will want a stack of 64 lapis lazuli in the slot to maximize potential enchantments. In the left-most slot of the enchanting table's UI, players will want to place the tool that they wish to be enchanted with Silk Touch. The enchantment is compatible with pickaxes, shovels, axes, and gardening hoes. In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, players can also apply Silk Touch to shears. On the right of the enchanting table UI, players will now notice three slots of runic script. Players can hover their cursor over these scripts to see what enchantment will be bestowed to the tool if they click on it. If players can't find Silk Touch in the listings, they can refresh the table's list of enchantments by enchanting a different item. A perfect example of this would be enchanting a book in order to create new available enchantments in the table UI.

In short order, Minecraft players should be able to enchant their tool with Silk Touch easily as long as they have the lapis lazuli and experience to pay its cost.

Once all is said and done, players can enjoy their new Silk Touch tool to their heart's content.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh