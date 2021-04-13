Shears in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Shears are a commonly used tool in Minecraft, especially among players who enjoy all types of wool.
Players usually need shears when they least expect it. Luckily, shears are easy to craft, making them accessible when needed.
Shears in Minecraft
Crafting
Shears are extremely easy to craft, requiring only two Iron Ingots.
More specifically, if a player places two Iron Ingots diagonally in a Crafting Table/Inventory, they will craft a shear.
Due to their cheap craftability, shears tend to break quite quickly, with a durability of 238.
Uses
Shears are most commonly used to painlessly remove the wool off of sheep. This wool will grow back over time, and players will be able to shear the same sheep an infinite number of times.
Shears are also capable of breaking certain blocks efficiently. These blocks are listed below:
- Cobweb
- Dead Bush
- Fern
- Grass
- Nether Sprouts
- Leaves
- Tripwire (does not trigger Redstone pulse)
- Wool
Novice-level Shepherd Villagers have a 40% chance of providing the player with shears in exchange for two emeralds in Java Edition.
This trade will always be available in Bedrock Edition.
Shears can also be enchanted with the following Enchantments:
- Efficiency
- Unbreaking
- Mending
- Curse of Vanishing
- Silk Touch (B.E. only)
Here are some other uses of shears in Minecraft:
- Shearing a Mooshroom drops five mushrooms but turns the Mooshroom into a Cow.
- Shearing a Pumpkin turns it into a carved pumpkin.
- Sheering a Beehive/Beenest at level five will drop three Honeycombs.
- Shearing a Snow Golem will remove its Pumpkin head.
