4 best Minecraft farms to build in ocean biomes

Minecraft's vast world is filled with many different bodies of water. In fact, oceans, rivers, lakes, and others generally cover more than half of the game's map. Ocean biomes are one of the best regions to explore as players get to witness some truly amazing aquatic life in the game. Furthermore, players can create farms with aquatic mobs in ocean biomes to get useful items.

Farms are particular structures that can be built in Minecraft to get large amounts of a particular item. Players usually build farms for the resources thatthey need the most like iron, wood, etc. Although farms in ocean biomes are quite rare, players can get useful items from certain aquatic mobs like Drowned, Guardians, and even normal fish.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 4 Minecraft farms to construct in ocean biomes

4) Squid Farm

While Minecraft players generally don't need a lot of ink sacs, they can still build a squid farm in the ocean biome if they wish to. Players must first find the biome and create a 9x9 hole down to about Y level 29 with a set of open fence gates at about Y level 45.

Once this is done, players can pour water from the surface of the ocean from a platform that will have a one-block hole leading down to the bigger hole. As the water flows down, fence gates will prevent it from flowing all the way down, making the squids fall and die near the collection area.

3) Fish Farm

Although Minecraft players usually obtain fish by killing them or scooping them up in a bucket, they can also create an automatic fish farm in the ocean biome. To do this, players will need to find a lukewarm ocean biome since it spawns Pufferfish, Cod, and Tropical Fish.

Players must then create a platform above the ocean and create a custom pool with magma blocks on the floor. The magma blocks will pull fishes in and kill them instantly. Finally, a minecart with a hopper will run underneath the entire pool area to collect all of the dropped fish.

2) Guardian Farm

Guardians are some of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft, spawning in the mysterious Ocean Monument structure. If players have conquered the Monument by killing all three Elder Guardians, they can easily create a Guardian farm.

Players must create a massive nether portal right above the monument at sea level. Next, they should create a perimeter with flowing water and fence gates, where the Guardians will spawn and flow into the portal. In the Nether realm, players can create both a killing room and a collection room for the Guardian mob drops. By doing this, there is no need to completely drain the monument to create a farm.

1) Drowned Farm

Drowned Zombie is another hostile mob in Minecraft that spawns in ocean biomes. Though they usually do not drop any item of value, there is a low chance that a killed Drowned Zombie drops the rare trident. For this reason, players should create a Drowned farm in ocean biomes. Furthermore, players can even obtain copper ingots from these aquatic hostile mobs.

Players can create a glass block platform on the ocean bed where the trap can be set up for the Drowned using a turtle egg. Drowned Zombies are attracted towards turtle eggs since they are programmed to break them. However, before they can reach them, they will step into a water elevator that will take them high up into a killing chamber, where players can easily attack them with melee weapons. Once this is done, the collection area will gather all the items dropped by them.

