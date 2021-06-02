5 tips to defeat the Guardian in Minecraft

Guardians are underwater mobs that players will see around ocean monuments in Minecraft. They are pufferfish-like mobs that cannot spawn without the presence of water.

Guardians are very hostile. They will attack players using two different methods. They will either use a laser or activate an attack similar to the Thorns enchantment.

If Guardians notice that the player is no longer in sight, they will just chase them down and attack them using their laser. These mobs can easily charge up their lasers (this takes only two seconds).

When killed, Guardians will drop prismarine shards. They also have a chance of dropping raw cod or cooked cod if killed by fire (only in Java edition).

Apart from players, Guardians will also attack other mobs in the game. They will attack squids, glow squids, axolotls, and other underwater mobs.

This article takes a look at five tips that players can use to defeat the guardian in Minecraft.

#1 Use Minecraft armor

Use Minecraft armor (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players are advised to wear armor when fighting Guardians. These mobs are not extremely hard to kill but are very hostile. Players can wear armor to reduce some of the damage taken from these mobs.

Players can craft armor using a crafting table. Players will need 24 pieces of material (leather, gold, iron, diamond, chain or netherite) to craft a full set of armor.

#2 Use the Respiration enchantment

The Respiration enchantment (Image via Reddit)

Players should place the Respiration enchantment on their helmets when facing Guardians just to protect themselves from drowning. Since Guardians are found around ocean monuments, players will have to stay underwater for a while.

Respiration will allow the player to stay underwater for longer without drowning. It can be placed on a player's helmet using an enchantment table.

Players can also use a potion similar to this enchantment. They can craft a Potion of Water Breathing to be able to breathe underwater without drowning for a limited time.

#3 Use the Depth Strider enchantment

The Depth Strider enchantment (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players are recommended to place the Depth Strider enchantment on their boots before going into combat with a Guardian. This enchantment will allow players to swim faster while underwater. This will help players get away from the mob if they feel as if they are going to lose the battle.

This enchantment would be helpful since Guardians will chase players down and attack them with a laser.

#4 UEnchanted Sword

Enchanted Sword (Image via Reddit)

It does not take much for players to defeat a Guardian in Minecraft. A diamond sword enchanted with Unbreaking and Sharpness is good enough to defeat the mob.

Adding Sharpness will allow the player to do more damage to the mob. Unbreaking, on the other hand, will allow the player to use the sword longer without it breaking while underwater.

#5 Use Potion of Night Vision

Potion of Night Vision (Image via lifewire)

Minecraft players will likely have trouble seeing underwater as it can get pretty dark. To help them see underwater, players should use a Potion of Night Vision.

The Potion of Night Vision allows the player to see in the dark and brightens the underwater surroundings for the player.

