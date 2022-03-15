Top 5 tips to defeat Drowned in Minecraft

Drowned are hostile mobs in Minecraft. They are considered to be water-focused variants of zombies.

While players can fight Drowned in the same way they do zombies, there are a number of differences they should consider before facing off against the mob.

The properties of Drowned and husks are different from those of regular zombies. Players who take these differences into account will be able to defeat these hostile mob variants faster.

There are a few tricks worth considering when taking on Drowned in Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Best tricks for taking on Drowned in Minecraft

5) Utilize Depth Strider

Steve using boots enchanted with Depth Strider (Image via Mojang)

While Depth Strider may not be one of the most popular Minecraft enchantments, it is very helpful when taking on Drowned.

If players find themselves submerged deep underwater, they'll typically have to contend with Drowned. Without Depth Strider, a player's movement will be slowed down, putting them at a disadvantage against any Drowned that approaches them.

Depth Strider increases underwater movement speed. At maximum rank, players can move just as quickly underwater as they would on land, giving them an edge against Drowned.

4) Kiting in and out of water

Drowned can alternate between land and water (Image via Mojang)

Although they prefer water, Drowned are also capable of walking on land. However, unless it rains, the creatures tend to make their way back into the water as soon as they can.

Minecraft players can take advantage of this mechanic by drawing a Drowned out of the water and backing up. Eventually, the mob will want to return to the water more than it'd like to go after the player.

Players can then attack the Drowned as it makes its way back into the water.

3) Keep extra blocks handy

Placing extra blocks, even sea lanterns, can slow down or inhibit drowned (Image via Mojang)

Since Drowned can spawn with tridents in Minecraft, they have the ability to attack players from range. With that in mind, bringing along extra blocks, such as dirt, sea lanterns and obsidian, can protect a player from a tossed trident.

Placing down obstructions will also slow down Drowned as they approach. This allows players to strike the mob as they attempt to maneuver and close in on their target.

2) Conduit defense

Conduits can attack hostile mobs underwater (Image via Mojang)

When taking on a significant number of Drowned in Minecraft, a player's weapons may not be enough to protect them. However, if players have nautiloid shells, Hearts of the Sea, and prismarine blocks, they can form a conduit.

These structures provide excellent underwater status benefits, including Water Breathing, Night Vision, and Haste. They can also attack hostile mobs from a range of up to eight blocks away. This gives a solid perimeter defense when dealing with hostile mobs underwater, including Drowned.

1) Bring some friends

Axolotls provide benefits in combat for underwater players (Image via Mojang)

Bringing some backup can make a battle against any Drowned significantly easier in Minecraft.

For example, axolotls are incredibly helpful when battling Drowned. Axolotls attack essentially any underwater mob. The mob also grants health regeneration if players help them defeat an enemy mob.

The use of axolotls may be considered overkill against a single Drowned mob. However, when dealing with groups, bringing axolotls to a fight can tip the scales in the player's favor.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh