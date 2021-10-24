What can you do with a trident in Minecraft?

Tridents are a rare item in Minecraft that can only be obtained from drowneds, an uncommon variant of zombies. They have an 8.5% chance of a trident dropping in Java Edition and a 25% chance of doing the same in Bedrock Edition. However, only drowneds that have spawned with a trident can drop them.

If the player wants to get a trident, it is recommended that they use a weapon with the Looting enchantment to farm drowneds. Each level of Looting increases the chances of getting a trident from a drowned by 1% in Java Edition and 4% in Bedrock Edition.

What can be done using a trident in Minecraft?

Used as a weapon

Attacking a creeper with a trident (Image via Minecraft)

Tridents are excellent weapons and are arguably one of the best for long-range battles. However, players will always have to go and recover a trident they threw at a mob unless it has the Loyalty enchantment. Tridents with Loyalty enchantment will return to the player on its own.

Without any damage-increasing enchantments, a trident will deal nine health points of damage (four and a half heart) in melee attacks and eight health points (four hearts) in a ranged attack.

To increase the damage dealt to aquatic mobs or mobs in water or rain, players need to enchant their trident with Impaling.

Summon lightning

Lightning is summoned when a trident with Channeling strkes a mob (Image via Minecraft)

When a trident with Channeling hits a mob, it will summon lightning. This only works during thunderstorms and is a good way of dealing extra damage to the target.

A few mobs such as pigs and villagers transform into a different mob or variant of themselves when struck by a lightning bolt. Players can use tridents with Channeling to do this.

Fly

A player launching themselves in the air using a trident (Image via Minecraft)

This isn't an efficient way of flying, but players can launch themselves using the Riptide enchantment with their tridents. They will be launched with the trident in any direction they throw it, including upwards, but this works only during rain, snowfall, or underwater.

Sadly, fall damage is not negated. Therefore, it is recommended that players use good boots with the Feather Falling enchantment.

