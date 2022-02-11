Frost Walker or Depth Strider: Which Minecraft enchantment is better?

Frost Walker and Depth Strider are two enchantments in Minecraft which are related to water. Both of them have an important place in the game and offer different perks to the player. However, players should always prefer one over the other.

Minecraft has an extensive system where players can apply several powerups to their gears. These powerups range from strengthening armor to making weapons more lethal.

Out of them, there are a few that are focused on making a player's life easy when they are dealing with water. In water, players' movement and mining become slower and their breath is limited. Hence, enchantments like Frost Walker and Depth Strider can help them, but one of them is better than the other.

Which Minecraft enchantment is better, Frost Walker or Depth Strider?

Both enchantments have their own specialties in Minecraft. Their prowess over each other depends on the needs of the player. Here is a short brief of what benefits these two offer.

Frost Walker

Frost Walker (Image via Mojang)

Frost Walker is a special type of powerup which allows players to walk on water. When applied to armor boots, it essentially freezes the water surface wherever the player walks, allowing them to walk on water.

Since this is a really powerful enchantment, it cannot be obtained by an enchanting table. It is a treasure that can only be obtained from chest loot or from a librarian villager.

Since players already have boats to quickly roam around on the surface of the water, it is only useful in specific circumstances. Nonetheless, it is a really strong enchantment.

Depth Strider

Depth Strider (Image via Mojang)

Depth Strider is a common powerup that can easily be obtained by an enchanting table. This can simply enable players to swim faster underwater. It essentially reduces the overall friction between the player and the water source blocks, allowing players to swim faster.

While this won't feel like a special power to have, it can prove to be very helpful in dire situations like running out of breath while deep in an ocean. At its maximum level, players can swim as fast as they walk on land. Plus, if they get the dolphin's grace effect while they have depth strider, they can swim at an extremely high speed.

Rounding up, Depth Strider is much better than Frost Walker, simply due to its usability and accessibility in Minecraft. It can be easily obtained by an enchanting table and can really help players in difficult situations underwater.

Note: This article reflects the writer's own views.

