What is Dolphin's grace effect in Minecraft?

One of the interesting and fun effects in Minecraft is Dolphin's grace. The world of Minecraft is filled with varied forms of life, from simple farm animals, to mysterious creatures. Apart from being a normal neutral mob, Dolphins can give powerups to players in certain situations.

Dophins are usually found in deep oceans in groups of 3-5, except for frozen or cold oceans. They can swim at great speed and leap out of the water occasionally. Many new players won't notice but there is a special effect called Dolphin's grace which is applied to them whenever they swim near a Dolphin. This effect is a great way to navigate around the ocean.

What does Dolphin's grace effect in Minecraft do?

When players enter the world of Minecraft, they will find huge oceans with mysterious underwater structures. While they are fun to explore and loot from, players might face problems swimming all the way down and return to the surface to breathe.

How does Dolphin's grace effect work?

Luckily, if there are Dolphins nearby, players can just sprint swim beside these dolphins to get the Dolphin's grace status effect. After the player gets this effect, he/she will be able to swim a lot faster. Dolphin's grace essentially reduces the friction between the player and the water, hence allowing them to swim faster.

Swim beside a Dolphin for Dolphin's grace (Image via Mojang)

This effect allows players to swim 9.8 meters per second, which makes swimming faster than rowing a boat at full speed. It should be noted that Dolphin's grace only works by increasing the horizontal swimming speed. The vertical swimming speed remains the same. This status effect can only apply to players who are in survival mode.

Difference between Java and Bedrock Edition

This status effect is exclusive to Java Edition, although Bedrock Edition players might be able to experience the effect, it is not considered to be a status effect as no effect icon is shown. The Dolphin's grace does not apply to players who are invisible.

Combining Dolphin's grace with Depth Strider enchantment

Depth strider enchantment on boots (Image via Minecraft)

If players want to increase the strength of the effect, they can get any boots with the Depth Strider enchantment on them. Combining this with Dolphin's grace will let players swim even faster.

With the combination of the two, players can reach speeds of up to 18.7 meters per second. Each level of depth strider enchantment adds another 8.9 meters per second speed.

