Minecraft player creates enhanced version of Silk Touch enchantment

In Minecraft, the Silk Touch enchantment is one that can be applied to a wide range of tools. This enchantment imbues the tool with the power to make broken blocks drop themselves where they would normally drop other items or blocks. For example, players could use a Silk Touch-enchanted pickaxe to mine an iron ore block and get the iron ore block itself instead of raw iron drops.

Silk Touch can be useful or detrimental in Minecraft, depending on what a player intends to do. However, one user on Reddit by the name of u/SubatomicMc made the enchantment more helpful with to a mod that allows the enchantment to work on block states.

Minecraft Redditors were quite impressed with the mod, and many believed that it would open up plenty of new opportunities for builds and decorations without needing to use items like the Debug Stick.

Minecraft fans react to u/SubatomicMc's block state Silk Touch mod

Readers may be wondering about what exactly makes u/SubatomicMc's mod different from the traditional Silk Touch enchantment in Minecraft. Put plainly, when vanilla Silk Touch-enchanted tools break blocks, the blocks are reverted to their original block state. For example, if players were to break an opened gate block with Silk Touch, the gate would be dropped and picked up as a closed gate. However, this mod saves the block state of its target, allowing players to break and pick up extended pistons, opened gates/doors, and redstone comparators set to a specific setting.

Minecraft fans were quite excited at the prospect of the mod in the comments, and u/SubatomicMc provided the download link to it on Curseforge. After one player pointed out that the mod may not work as intended on spawner blocks, u/SubatomicMc fixed the issue. Players commended the mod for being very useful since it has the potential to provide them with blocks like vertical slabs, which are typically inaccessible. One Redditor also joked that the mod would pave the way for the most cursed version of the game possible.

Typically in vanilla Minecraft, only certain blocks can have their block states changed unless you use commands to acquire the Debug Stick, which is a tool that can manually change the block state of any block. Combining this mod and the debug stick may very well prove to be incredibly productive for builders and decorators, as they could theoretically set a block's state and then capture that state using the improved Silk Touch enchantment. According to u/SubatomicMc, the mod also works on chests, giving you the ability to hold all your items even when placed in the inventory, similar to shulker boxes.

Whatever the case, this mod should prove to be highly beneficial for plenty of players. It may be worth a download, at the very least, to see what it's capable of doing. Fortunately, the modification is available for Forge 1.19.4, so those enjoying the current stable build of the game should be able to download and install it quickly and cleanly.

