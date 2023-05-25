How to download and play Minecraft Aether mod (2023)

In Minecraft's earliest days, players often discussed what a counterpart to the Nether dimension would look like. Soon after, dedicated modders in the community introduced the Aether mod, which brought in a new portal recipe that could take players to the cloud-surfing realm of the Aether. Over a decade later, the mod has only grown and improved as it remains in active development.

Even as of Minecraft 1.19, players continue to download and play the Aether mod, which is a testament to how popular it has been since the game's beta days. Even better, downloading and installing the mod is quite straightforward and easy to do if you use a mod loader.

For Minecraft fans who have installed the compatible mod loader (Forge), it doesn't hurt to explore how to install and play the mod.

How to install and play the Aether mod for Minecraft via Forge

Thanks to the advent of popular mod loaders for Minecraft, you won't need to worry much about the installation process for the Aether mod. At the moment, the mod is available for Forge, as the Aether team doesn't seem to have created a port for Fabric. The good news is that installing Forge can be done in a few clicks. However, since this is the case, it's best to address how to install the mod itself once you have Forge on their device.

Keep in mind that the Aether is a mod and not an add-on, meaning the methods for using it will be applied to Minecraft: Java Edition.

Installing the Aether Mod with Forge:

With Forge installed, head to the mod's download page. It can be found at various modding sites for Minecraft, including CurseForge and Modrinth. For example, the mod's URL on Modrinth would be https://modrinth.com/mod/aether Navigate to the files/featured versions page, where you can pick up the right files for the job. Select the file of the Aether mod that corresponds with the version of Forge being used. For example, Forge 1.19.4 is currently the latest version of the mod loader that can run this mod. Download the corresponding file to a location on your device where you can easily find it. Once you hit the download button, you should receive a .jar file for the mod. Open your Minecraft Launcher and select Java Edition on the game list, then click the installations tab above the splash art. You'll find a list of your installations on this page, including your modded Forge installations. To the right of your Forge installation's listing, click the folder button, which should open your mod folder. Move your Aether mod file or cut/paste it to this Forge mods folder. Return to the play tab of your launcher, select your Forge installation to the left of the play button, and press the play button. The mod should be available to use once you dive into the game.

Once you have installed the mod, you can enter the Nether by creating a Nether portal frame. However, rather than using obsidian blocks, you will need to construct the frame with glowstone blocks. To activate the portal, instead of using a flint & steel, you will need to engage the Aether portal by splashing a bucket of water into the inside of the frame. Next, all you need to do is step through the portal and experience the many vistas and dangers of the Aether dimension.

