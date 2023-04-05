5 best Minecraft Nether portal designs in 2023

Nether portals in Minecraft technically only require a rectangular frame of the right minimum size, but this hasn't stopped fans from getting creative. To that end, builders and creators in the community have come up with some fantastic Nether portal designs that they've shared with the world.

Thanks to the relative adaptability of Nether portals, they can take different shapes once they meet the minimum size requirements. This means players can create massive portals that reach into the sky or shaped designs that fit nicely into a world's aesthetic. Even better, these portals remain fully functional, and players can still use them to enter the Nether at will.

There are simply too many great Minecraft Nether portal designs to list out definitively, but there are certainly some that are worth plenty of praise in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Askewlemon56's Jungle Portal and other spectacular Nether portal designs in Minecraft so far in 2023

1) GoldRobin's Nether Portal

Constructed by Minecraft content creator Goldrobin, this Nether portal strikes a great balance between ease of construction and visual appeal.

Using plant life and ground blocks found within the Nether itself, this portal almost looks as if it's spreading the contents of the dimension into the Overworld. Vanilla portals do this to some extent by generating magma blocks and a limited amount of netherrack, but Goldrobin's design takes things a step further.

The overall design looks much more ornate than the ruined portals found in vanilla Minecraft. It almost perfectly blends into the confines of the Nether once players have entered the fiery dimension.

2) Zetrix's Warped/Crimson Portal

Crimson and warped fungus/planks are quite prevalent within the Nether itself, and this design uses them masterfully within the Overworld.

Using a 50/50 split design, this portal is flanked on either side by crimson and warped planks and fungus, giving the appearance that it may have emerged from one of the fungus biomes found within the Nether itself. It may even work well within the game lore, being the presumptive creation of piglins and hoglins, who wander the warped and crimson fungus biomes.

Whatever the case may be, this design is colorful and eye-catching without being resource-intensive.

3) Askewlemon56's Jungle Portal

This Nether portal looks like it was built long ago in Minecraft's jungles (Image via u/Askewlemon56/Reddit)

This portal was created for Minecraft Redditor Askewlemon56's multiplayer server and is quite a sight to behold.

Atop a floating island overlooking the nearby jungle biome, this portal is overgrown with vines and plant life. This creates the appearance that it is mystical. Perhaps in the server's lore, this portal was constructed long ago and was eventually overrun by jungle foliage, much like jungle temple structures.

Whatever the case may be, this hovering Nether portal covered in jungle life is an excellent addition to Askewlemon56's server, to say the least.

4) Hungarian Parliament Portal

One of the key government buildings in Budapest recreated in Minecraft, leading players into the Nether (Image via u/dawwer/Reddit)

This portal is a two-year project that was just recently completed by Minecraft Redditor Dawwer and friends on their survival multiplayer server. It lovingly recreates the Hungarian parliament building, otherwise known as the "House of the Country/Nation."

The build encapsulates the real-world building's gothic architecture focus, with the front door serving as the entrance to the Nether. Just in case players get lost, the top of the building's rotunda also includes an active beacon block reaching into the sky above with its beam.

5) Goldrobin's Nether Sword

Though this build was technically constructed at the end of 2022, it remains one of the coolest-looking Nether portal designs in 2023.

Using blocks exclusive to the Nether, like crimson planks and blackstone, Goldrobin creates a gorgeous and somewhat sinister blade-shaped portal jutting from the ground of the Overworld.

Even better, this design isn't particularly resource-heavy once players have access to the blocks within the Nether itself. As long as players are careful while they're building it, this wicked sword is a spectacular design that should stand the test of time.

