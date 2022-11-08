How to make and use a beacon in Minecraft

Minecraft players can craft many items that enhance their combat and resource-gathering abilities. Whether these items are sets of armor, a sword, or a potion, players can always make themselves stronger in the game.

A beacon is one of the most valuable items to help make players stronger. It can project a large beam of light into the sky.

Beacons can be placed on pyramid-shaped structures created by players.

To make a pyramid, players can use iron, gold, diamond, netherite, or emerald blocks. They can then place a beacon at the very top of the structure.

When the beacon is placed at the highest point of the pyramid, it will emit a light into the sky and grant players buffs (based on the size of the pyramid).

Obtaining a beacon in Minecraft means slaying the Wither

Players can obtain a beacon by slaying the Wither, one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft.

Players can create the Wither by placing four blocks of soul sand or soul soil in the shape of a T. They should then place 3 Wither Skulls on top of the structure.

Once the player places these Wither Skulls, the Wither will be summoned. The mob can deal massive damage to anyone and everything around it by firing projectiles that can explode in a large area.

Upon being defeated, the Wither will drop a Nether Star, which is necessary to craft a beacon in Minecraft.

How to craft a beacon in Minecraft

After players have obtained the Nether Star, it's time to craft a beacon.

Players should place three blocks of obsidian on the bottom row of the crafting table. They can then place the Nether Star in the center block. Blocks of glass must be placed in all the remaining spots.

If done correctly, players will have a beacon in their hands and will be able to benefit from the powerful buffs it offers.

What buffs do beacons provide in Minecraft?

Beacons provide players with up to four different buffs depending on the level. With levels 1 and 2, players can choose from one of two buffs by interacting with the beacon. They can feed it an iron ingot, a gold ingot, a diamond, an emerald, or a netherite ingot.

Doing this will open up a GUI, where players can choose between one of the following buffs at each level:

Speed I: Increased movement speed. (Level 1 Pyramid Required)

Haste I: Increased mining and attack speed. (Level 1 Pyramid Required)

Resistance I: Decreased nearly all incoming damage (Level 2 Pyramid Required)

Jump Boost I: Increased jumping distance and height (Level 2 Pyramid Required)

Once players get into a level 3 pyramid, they will be able to get an additional buff:

Strength I: Increased melee damage (3-level pyramid required).

When players have a level 4 pyramid, they will be able to add one last buff to the beacon or increase the power of the primary (Pyramid level 1) power to level II.

Beacons give players status effects/buffs within a certain range

While players can spend a lot of time and resources crafting their beacons, the buffs do not have an unlimited radius. For this reason, players will need to stand near the beacon in order to continue receiving the buffs.

The size of the radius depends on how large the beacon is and whether it is level 1, 2, 3, or 4:

1 Level: 20 Blocks

2 Levels: 30 Blocks

3 Levels: 40 Blocks

4 Levels: 50 Blocks

Beacons can make mining in a large area much more tolerable in Minecraft

Beacons are not the cheapest way for players to become stronger in Minecraft. However, they are an amazing late-game item that can provide players with some much-needed power when mining or fighting.

For this reason, players should aim to collect as many resources as they can so that when the time comes, they can craft beacons easily.

