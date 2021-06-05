Where to find Soul Sand in Minecraft

Minecraft blocks are one of the most important items in the game, and one of the rarest blocks of the lot is Soul Sand.

Soul sand blocks in Minecraft can add an ominous feel to any homebase or building in the Overworld. They can act as traps or hiding spots in players' homes, or as a trading item for Piglins in the Nether.

Soul sand can be a bit difficult to come across, as it can only be found in the Nether. Read on to find out how to acquire soul sand.

Finding Minecraft soul sand in the Nether

One of the first steps to finding soul sand is entering the Nether. This is done via a portal made in the Overworld. By creating a portal and entering it, Minecraft players will be transported to the Nether - a darker place than the Overworld, filled with mobs, entities, and rare items only found there.

Soul sand is usually found at the Y coordinate 34, four blocks deep into the layer. It can be mined with any tool or bare hands. It is also found naturally in the nether wart rooms of nether fortresses.

Minecraft's soul sand can also generate in hoglin stables in the Nether, as well as in housing unit bastion remnants and soul sand valleys, where they are on the surface and easier to find.

Soul sand can also be generated in the form of blobs. They can also replace any netherrack, either for building materials or in building a portal.

In Minecraft, certain blocks can slow players and mobs down, and soul sand falls into this category. Much like cobwebs, if players or mobs walk on soul sand, it sinks them by two pixels. This can help in battle for when players need some extra time to grab another weapon or set up another trap.

Soul sand can also be used for growing nether warts by planting it on the sand, or be used in spawning a Wither for the player's own use.

Piglins in the Nether may also take two to eight soul sand blocks off Minecraft players' hands in exchange for gold ingots.

Something to keep in mind with soul sand is that they cannot be used in place of regular sand. As it is not affected by gravity, it will not be mobile like sand is.

