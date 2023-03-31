Minecraft player brings the Ender Dragon to the Overworld without cheats

In Mojang's popular sandbox title Minecraft, there are certain mobs that cannot spawn in any other realm other than where they naturally spawn, with the Ender Dragon being one of those mobs. It only spawns in the End realm, specifically on the main End island. As the game has been around for quite some time, devoted players have dived deep into every element of it. They have even found a complex but functional method to bring the Ender Dragon to the Overworld without any mods or cheats.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/TreyOvard' recently posted a video explaining how players can bring an Ender Dragon into the Overworld. It should be noted that this is a highly complex and tedious method that requires patience and redstone skills.

Redditor explaining how to bring Ender Dragon into the Overworld in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, players need to reach the build limit in the End realm and place end stones in the coordinates provided in the Reddit video. They will then need to destroy all End Crystals except one and only destroy that one when the dragon perches towards the bedrock fountain.

At this point, the dragon will slow down and will need to be pushed with a redstone flying machine to a random End island, where it will stay. Players must then return to the main island, where a new Ender Dragon will automatically spawn. After defeating the second dragon, users need to fly back to the second island where the first dragon is located and push it back to the main end island and shove it through the end portal that opens after defeating the second dragon.

The community reacts to Minecraft Redditor's quick guide to bring the Ender Dragon to the Overworld

These sort of complex and fascinating guide videos for doing something bizarre in Minecraft are always famous in the subreddit. Within two days, it received over 10 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. While some were fascinated and impressed by the tutorial, others discussed how fast the video was and how difficult the process looked.

Fans discussed how bringing Ender Dragon to the Overworld is quite interesting and how it could be used to collect rare mobs to show off. The original poster hopes that this method doesn't get patched out in the 1.20 update and that players get to create new kinds of builds involving this mob.

People discussing whether the method will be patched out in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the original poster did an exceptional job of explaining the entire method in just 47 seconds, the video felt too short and fast-paced for a process that's this complex. People spoke about how it felt like a YouTube short and sarcastically stated how the method was extremely simple to implement.

Users discussion how fast the video was and how hard the process is to bring the Ender Dragon in Minecraft's Overworld (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite the video being extremely short and the method being complex, thousands of people upvoted the post and appreciated the original poster for his efforts. Even now, the video continues to gain views and comments on the official subreddit.

