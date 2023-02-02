Minecraft player spends 150 hours removing the main End island 

The End is a deceptively large Minecraft dimension, and players tend to spend more time exploring it than reshaping it. However, one gamer sought to do just that.

On Minecraft's official subreddit, a user by the name of Gildsmith shared their progress on a particularly interesting project. Specifically, they spent roughly 150 hours completely removing the primary floating island within the End.

In the screenshots that Gildsmith shared, all that remained were the End gateway portals that transport players to the outer islands in the dimension. Considering the durability of the blocks that comprise the central island, it's understandable that the task took a huge amount of time in Survival Mode.

The Minecraft community took to the comments section to offer suggestions for Gildsmith's next project.

Minecraft Redditors respond to Gildsmith's End island removal

The End looks even more empty after Gildsmith's work was through (Image via u/Gildsmith/Reddit)

The process of completely removing the central island in the End is an arduous one. Even more so due to the amount of time and tools it likely took to accomplish in Survival Mode. However, commenters on the official Minecraft subreddit had plenty of recommendations for what Gildsmith should do next.

One player joked and suggested that Gildsmith should remove the blocks within the Nether next, and the Redditor had a nice quip as a reply.

Meanwhile, other players joked that since Gildsmith removed the End island so efficiently, they should put the entire island back together in the correct order. Considering that'd take just as long to accomplish as deconstructing it, Gildsmith may not be up for the task.

However, one player did make a serious recommendation to re-summon the Ender Dragon to see how it behaves in the End without the main island being present. Gildsmith remarked that they might carry that task out.

It would certainly be interesting to see how the Ender Dragon battle might play out in Minecraft without the primary battle arena being present. Much of the dragon's breath attack would be neutralized, and the presumptive lack of End crystals would likely leave the creature vulnerable.

Perhaps if Gildsmith re-summons the dragon and shares their experience with the rest of the subreddit, players can get a better idea of what that boss fight might look like.

There's little doubt that fans of Gildsmith's project will likely be keeping an eye out for their future posts. While plenty of players made recommendations, Gildsmith may go in an entirely different direction.

Only time will tell to see if this happens to be the case, but Gildsmith certainly isn't lacking in options. Perhaps they could even head to the outer islands of the End and remove them, turning the entire dimension into a massive void-like space save for a few portal blocks.

Gildsmith didn't elaborate on their immediate plans for their Minecraft Let's Play, but there's little doubt that they have something new in mind for the foreseeable future. Fans will simply have to wait and see what the Redditor comes up with as their next major building (or destruction) project.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes