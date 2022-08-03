7 best potions for fighting the Ender Dragon in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 possesses a ton of brewable potions that aid players, no matter the circumstance. Even when battling the Ender Dragon at the end of Survival Mode, having plenty of potions on hand can be highly beneficial in the fight.

The Ender Dragon is a fearsome beast to take on in Minecraft and possesses mechanics that no other mob does. Due to this, players may want to prioritize certain potions to bring them into battle before they step through the End portal.

When dealing with the endgame's final boss, some potions are much better than others. Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the best potions to bring into a fight with the Ender Dragon.

Excellent Minecraft potions to use when dealing with the Ender Dragon in version 1.19

7) Potion of Slow Falling

The brewing process of a potion of slow falling (Image via Mojang)

When taking on the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, players will need to demolish the end crystals overhead. These crystals perpetually heal the dragon until they're destroyed, essentially rendering it invincible.

Typically, Minecraft players will destroy the crystals with a ranged weapon like bows. However, other players opt to build a tower up to the crystal, where they can strike it down with a melee attack.

If players do follow this method, it doesn't hurt to drink a potion of slow falling first. If players are knocked from the end crystal spires, they can recover without taking massive amounts of fall damage.

6) Potion of Swiftness

Potions of swiftness improve overall movement (Image via Mojang)

While battling the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, positioning is incredibly vital. In addition to moving out of the way of the dragon's attacks, players will want to avoid the ire of nearby endermen as well.

Potions of swiftness can assist players in this regard, increasing their overall speed while increasing their field of view (FOV) as well. Players can dodge the largest of the dragon's attacks while avoiding eye contact with endermen, who can teleport to the player and attack them without much provocation.

5) Potion of Invisibility

A player brews a potion of invisibility (Image via Mojang)

Invisibility can be of huge help in Minecraft when avoiding mobs. This works particularly well when taking on the Ender Dragon, as the dragon and its endermen allies can both be incredibly dangerous.

With the brief invisibility that the potion provides, players can avoid the assault of the endermen, and the dragon should be much less proficient at targeting the player. Granted that this invisibility won't last forever, it certainly helps when players are in a bind.

4) Potion of Leaping

Multiple potions of leaping (Image via Lookingforseed.com)

Potions of leaping in Minecraft don't tend to see a ton of use. However, against the Ender Dragon, they can be invaluable. This is due to the dragon's breath attack, which is magic in nature and ignores a player's damage resistance from their armor.

After the dragon breathes fire, the flames leave magical purple particles on the ground, which can damage the player if they step into it. This is exactly why potions of leaping are excellent, as they allow players to jump over the purple flames.

3) Potion of Strength

A player brews a potion of strength (Image via Mojang)

While melee combat isn't always the best way to defeat the Ender Dragon, it's certainly an option. In the event that players want to damage the dragon through melee combat, utilizing a potion or two of strength will enhance their melee damage output.

Furthermore, potions of strength are particularly helpful when taking on the many endermen that appear in the dragon's arena. Any extra damage is useful, and potions of strength can give players that small amount of extra damage they need to put themselves in a position to win.

2) Potion of Regeneration

A player brews a potion of regeneration in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When battling the Ender Dragon, it's only natural to take some damage. This is where potions of regeneration come in, as they provide healing over time for players.

This makes these potions particularly beneficial when dealing with the dragon's fire, which also deals damage over time. All in all, potions of regeneration are just a quality item to use in general, especially when dealing with boss fights.

1) Potion of Healing

A potion of healing in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While potions of regeneration are helpful, potions of healing are preferred. This is due to potions of regeneration requiring time to enact their healing abilities, while potions of healing provide instantaneous health recovery.

A matter of seconds can make all the difference when battling the Ender Dragon, so instant healing is much better than regeneration over time. This potion can be an absolute lifesaver when things get desperate, and it can very well be the difference between victory and an early death.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far