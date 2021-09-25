Endermen are a neutral mob in Minecraft. These tall teleporting mobs can be found in small groups in Minecraft’s Overworld and Nether, and in larger groups in the End. They are immune to projectiles and are injured by melee damage, fire, water, and rain.

Easy to provoke and difficult to combat, endermen can be one of the most troublesome creatures in Minecraft. While they’re technically one of the game’s neutral mobs, endermen can quickly turn hostile towards any player or mob that angers them. Players can provoke an enderman’s attack by either attacking them or by making eye contact with them.

Having trouble beating endermen in Minecraft? You aren’t alone. Here are our top five tips to help you defeat endermen.

Top 5 tips to defeat endermen in Minecraft

5) Build a tower

Image of an enderman holding a block of grass in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

One way that players can beat an enderman is by building a three block tall tower. Standing on this tower gives the player an advantageous high ground position. This allows the player to have a better vantage point when they're attacking the mob. It will also keep the player safely out of range of the enderman's attacks.

4) Build a roof

Enderman in a dark oak forest in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Endermen are much taller than the player, and cannot enter areas that are shorter than three blocks high. Players can counter an enderman by building a roof with a two block tall area underneath. This area should be about nine square blocks, just to ensure that the player has enough room to move and avoid the enderman's attacks.

3) Use boats

Endermen trapped in boats are easier to defeat (Image via Minecraft)

One way for players to defeat endermen quickly is by using a boat. Players can place a boat in an enderman's path and cause it to be trapped. This effectively keeps the enderman rooted in one spot and unable to teleport, which makes the mob that much easier to kill.

2) Use water

Endermen will take damage any time they come into contact with water and players can use this to their advantage. Minecraft players can carry around a water bucket as an offensive measure against the mob. Players can also jump into a nearby body of water if they need to make a quick escape.

1) Wear a pumpkin

Players can wear carved pumpkins to avoid angering an enderman (Image via Minecraft)

Endermen are not provoked by eye contact from players who are wearing carved pumpkins. This can be a good way for players to sneak up on an enderman and catch the mob off guard. Players can use this strategy effectively in places where there are lots of endermen, such as the End.

As long as players know how to combat and counter them, Endermen can be an easy mob for players to defeat.

Edited by Atul S