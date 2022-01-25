5 best foods for healing in Minecraft

Without a snack every now and then, Minecraft players will eventually take damage from starvation, but eating food is also integral in healing from damage.

When it comes to eating to heal damage, players will want to eat the most filling or beneficial food available. Doing so will fill the hunger bar considerably more, allowing it to cross the necessary threshold to begin healing player damage at a decent clip.

Less-filling foods will take more consumption to receive the same effect, so in combat situations, they're best avoided or at least used as a last resort. There are certain foods that outperform others in Minecraft when it comes to healing, and they should be looked at more often as a result.

Minecraft: Best foods to kickstart healing

5) Cooked mutton

Raw mutton before it is cooked (Image via Mojang)

Taken from sheep, cooked mutton provides quality hunger refilling and saturation points while still being relatively accessible. Since sheep are quite common in most Minecraft biomes, breeding and killing them isn't too difficult of a task.

Players who set a sheep on fire can even skip past cooking the mutton, though setting a sheep on fire may be considered a bit unethical for some players.

Regardless, the six hunger restored and 9.6 saturation points provided ties this food with cooked salmon, but it is a little more available thanks to the prevalence of sheep in most worlds.

4) Cooked porkchops

A lone cooked porkchop (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, pork chops come from killing pigs and cooking the raw chops. Like mutton, however, the latter step can be skipped by setting the pig ablaze.

Regardless, cooked pork chops restore eight total hunger and 12.8 saturation points, meaning snacking on a few chops is a great way to keep hunger at bay and keep a player's natural healing process ongoing. Just don't drop any around piglins, as they seem strangely attached to the items despite not eating them.

3) Golden carrots

Any golden food is great, even carrots (Image via Mojang)

Golden foods are far and above better than most other foods in Minecraft, particularly when it comes to healing. Although golden carrots aren't the best in their gilded category, they still perform admirably when used to both satiate hunger and initiate healing.

Although they only fill six hunger points, they provide a whopping 14.4 saturation points. They can even be brewed to create potions of night vision, meaning they have decent use outside of simply being eaten. After a golden carrot or two, players shouldn't have to eat again for some time.

2) Golden Apples

Golden apples are the best food a player can craft (Image via Mojang)

Despite not providing as many food points as other foods in Minecraft and having only 9.6 points of saturation, golden apples are lauded for their other benefits.

When consumed, golden apples provide Absorption I for two minutes (which increases the player's maximum hearts) as well as activating Regeneration II, which improves the health recovery of the player over time.

For players who need to heal in a hurry and need the food to meet this demand, golden apples are one of the best choices in the game. They're so helpful, they can even be used to help convert zombie villagers back into their original forms.

1) Enchanted golden apples

Enchanted golden apples retain a magical sheen compared to ordinary golden apples (Image via Mojang)

The best food a Minecraft player can ask for but unfortunately impossible to craft in the vanilla version of the game. Enchanted golden apples provide four points of hunger and 9.6 saturation points, but their benefits are what really makes them shine.

Upon consuming an enchanted golden apple, players are bestowed Absorption IV for two minutes, Regeneration II, as well as Resistance and Fire Resistance for five minutes. This allows players to heal and fortify their maximum health while also protecting them from standard and fire damage.

When it comes to staying alive, seeking out enchanted golden apples in loot chests in various generated structures is well worth the effort.

