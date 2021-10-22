How to kill the Ender dragon using beds in Minecraft

At first, Minecraft seems like an endless survival game. But there is most definitely an end to this vast open-world title. There is a realm literally called the End, where a dangerous beast resides. This becomes the player's last quest, to enter the End realm and defeat the Ender dragon.

Being a fairly old title, tens of thousands of Minecraft players have defeated the Ender dragon by now to finish the game. They have come up with some brilliant tips and tricks on how to slay the beast quickly and with ease.

In this article, we'll be going into some detail about one of the most famous of those tricks which involves attacking the Ender dragon with beds.

How to kill the Ender dragon with beds in Minecraft

When going to kill the Ender dragon, one should gear up properly. Take a good amount of food and the best weapons, and for this trick, as many beds as you can. You can craft them or even take many from a village.

When you enter the End realm, the first thing to do is to destroy all the End crystals atop the obsidian pillars. These can regenerate the Ender dragon's health, so destroying them is essential.

The End realm (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After that, the dragon will occasionally spiral down towards the End portal bedrocks in the middle. This is where players can deal maximum damage to the dragon, by exploding beds near the dragon's head.

Beds explode in the End realm if a player tries to right-click on it to sleep, just like in the Nether. This can cause large amounts of damage to the dragon, as the explosion is immense.

Bed with block in End Realm (Image via YouTube)

Minecraft players can place a bed assuming the position of the dragon's head, and then place any strong block just beside it. When the dragon swoops down, players will have to stand behind the block and time the right-click perfectly. When the dragon's head is nearest to the bed, that's the right time to hit it.

It will create a massive explosion, damaging the dragon but saving the player because of the block in front of the bed. This can take away approximately 1/6th to 1/5th of the dragon's health if executed perfectly.

Bed explosion in the End (Image via YouTube)

Upon death, the Ender dragon drops approximately 12,000 Experience Orbs. After the Ender dragon is defeated, and players jump through the end portal in the middle, Minecraft's end credits roll on the screen, ending the game.

