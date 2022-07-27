5 most dangerous entities in Minecraft 1.19 update

Entities in Minecraft are a broad category, encompassing not only mobs but numerous other aspects of the game as well. Many entities exist for players to interact within the game's world in some capacity, ranging from blocks to mobs to natural phenomena.

Of the existing entities in Minecraft, some are much more dangerous than others. A few of these entities are living mobs, while others are projectiles or aspects of the weather. Regardless, these entities are best avoided until absolutely necessary.

However, if players are well prepared, they should be able to deal with some of these entities within reason. Below, Minecraft players can find some of the most dangerous entities as of version 1.19.

Minecraft: The most dangerous entities as of The Wild Update

5) Ender Dragon Fireballs

An Ender Dragon's fireball (Image via u/TheLorax217/Reddit)

Minecraft's Ender Dragon is the final boss of Survival Mode, and it has a few ways to attack players. One of its most notable attacks is the fireballs it fires from its mouth. These fireballs ignore the damage resistance of a player's armor and hit about as hard as a lingering potion of harming.

However, the player's saving grace against these fireballs is the Protection enchantment, which does reduce damage from them. These projectiles also leave a purple magical substance where they detonate, which can also damage players that come into contact with them. They also cannot be reflected back at the dragon like the fireballs fired by ghasts.

4) Wither Skulls

The Wither fires a skull projectile (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is an optional Minecraft boss who is a step up in danger from the Ender Dragon. This is due to its many avenues of attack, including its skull-shaped projectiles. These attacks detonate on impact, dealing blast damage.

However, the real danger of these projectile entities is their ability to inflict the Wither status effect on targets, either for 10 seconds on Normal difficulty or 40 seconds on Hard Mode. Wither can quickly damage players over time and can kill them if they aren't careful, so it isn't a bad idea to keep a few milk buckets on hand when battling the Wither.

3) Ghast Fireballs

A ghast fires its fireball projectile (Image via Waifu Simulator 27/Youtube)

Ghasts are ominous inhabitants of Minecraft's Nether dimension, but they only have one real way to battle opponents. This comes in the form of their fireball attack, which deals a surprising amount of damage.

A direct hit from a ghast fireball deals six damage on impact, but also anywhere from nine to 25 damage depending on the difficulty setting in the form of explosion damage.

While players can protect themselves from this damage with Blast Resistance enchantment, it may be wise to practice deflecting fireballs with a melee attack. Doing so and striking a ghast with a reflected fireball will deal 1,000 damage to the mob, killing it outright.

2) The Wither

The Wither is a highly dangerous foe in both primary versions of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While the Wither's projectiles are dangerous, the mob itself is even more so. When the Wither is summoned, it releases a "birth explosion" that can deal a maximum of 35-102 damage depending on the difficulty setting.

Even worse, the Wither sports the second-highest health total in the game behind the Warden (though it can have more than the Warden on Hard Mode) and has a melee-based charge attack in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition as well.

Even killing the Wither may not be the end of a player's troubles, as the wither rose it drops can inflict the Wither status effect as well and cause damage, making this boss a menace to the uninitiated.

1) The Warden

The Warden in a Minecraft 1.19 cinematic (Image via Mojang)

The shadowy protector of version 1.19's deep dark biome, the Warden, is a force to be reckoned with. Sporting the highest health total in the game on Normal difficulty, the Warden can hit incredibly hard with its melee attacks. Its melee damage ranges from 16 to 45 depending on difficulty, making it capable of killing unprepared players outright.

Even more dangerously, the Warden also possesses a sonic boom attack that can ignore players' armor and pass through solid blocks to strike its targets. If players are taking on the Warden, they'll want to prepare as much as possible.

