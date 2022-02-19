Why do Ghasts cry in Minecraft

Minecraft hosts a ton of different mobs that roam its blocky lands. While a huge chunk of the game’s mobs reside in the Overworld dimension, a small group, consisting of hostile and neutral ones, resides in the Nether dimension. One of the most dangerous mobs found in the nether is the Ghast.

Ghasts are large hostile mobs that resemble ghosts. They can be identified by their pale skin texture. Furthermore, they float a few blocks above the ground.

Their primary attack consists of a large fireball that they shoot towards players when they spot them. They can be replicated using a fire charge.

Ghasts emit an array of eerie noises, with each sound being different according to the state they are currently in. While idly floating around, they can be heard emitting high-pitched crying noises, which sound mournful and sad.

If they spot a player, they emit a high-pitched scream and start shooting a ton of fireballs. When killed, they emit a guttural, low-pitched noise.

This article will talk about why Ghasts emit crying noises in Minecraft.

Why Ghasts are sad in Minecraft

Since the Ghast released back in Minecraft version 1.2.0 of the Java Alpha, their eerie sounds have been the subject of many conversations and discussions. Many wondered where their sounds came from, how they were recorded, and why they were sad. In 2017, however, Mojang published a blog post on their website that somewhat explained this phenomenon.

While the post does not explicitly tell players exactly why a Ghast is sad, the reasons it states are comedic and filled with jokes. The post goes over a list of three comical reasons for the phenomenon.

No player wants to befriend a terrifying, ghost-like monster who shoots fireballs at passers-by. This reason is quite obvious, as the Ghast can be extremely dangerous and scary, in addition to being a formidable foe to fight.

The reasons get dramatically funnier. The blog states “It's never once managed to eat an ice cream without melting it before it even got close to its mouth.” Sounds like a valid reason, since ice-cream is the greatest creation ever.

The third reason is plain ridiculous. It states that the Ghast is sad because popular actor Peter Capaldi left the television show, Doctor Who. This event occurred the same year (2017) the blog was published.

The blog then asks players for their theories as to why the Ghast mob is so sad and keeps crying at all times. In addition to the above given statements, another possible reason has crept up via a Minecraft player on Minecraft’s forum.

The player states that the Overworld is the Ghast's real home, and that it is sad because it is trapped in the Nether dimension.This gives the “An Uneasy Alliance” advancement a ton of more weight, as it potentially saves the Ghast from the Nether.

Minecraft hosts a ton of different mobs that roam its blocky lands. While many of these mobs are passive, others are neutral and/or hostile. While a huge chunk of the game’s mobs reside in the Overworld dimension, a small group, consisting of hostile and neutral mobs, resides in the Nether. Ghasts are some of the most dangerous mobs found in that dimension.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul