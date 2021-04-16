How to use fire charge in Minecraft

Fire charges in Minecraft are the small fireballs that a ghast will attack players with. Ghasts are not likely to drop fire charges at despawn. However, a player can find it as loot or craft it themselves. The player can then use it in a way similar to flint and steel. They can also be used to craft firework stars that can be turned into fireworks.

A fire charge can replace the flint and steel if need be for lighting things on fire. As a player gets more familiar with this item, achievements can be unlocked and awarded to them through using fire charges.

Here's how players can use fire charge in Minecraft.

Using fire charge in Minecraft

Starting fires

Fire charges can be used by players to start fires. Similar to the flint and steel, this would include starting the nether portal by striking it with the fire charge. A player would need to use the interact button rather than the mining button to set anything on fire.

Achievements

There are a couple of achievements in Minecraft that involve a fire charge. One of the achievements a player can unlock is the "we need to go deeper" achievement.

The achievement is done by lighting and going into a nether portal that the player has built. Lighting the portal with a fire charge will hold the same result as using flint and steel.

The other one is the "return to sender" achievement. This involves deflecting a ghasts fire charge in a way that sends it back and hits the Minecraft mob instead of the player.

Fireworks

Fire charges can be paired with some gunpowder and a bit of dye to make a firework star. Firework stars can later be used to make firework rockets in Minecraft. And fireworks can then be launched by players to explode in neat colors and shapes.

Ammunition

Players can add fire charges to dispensers in their traps. Dispensers in Minecraft can hold plenty of inventory and won't need to be recharged if it isn't set off as often.

Using fire charges as ammunition can be an interesting addition to the players' harmful trap.