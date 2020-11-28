To complete this Minecraft achievement, players will need to venture into the Nether and do battle with a Ghast.

There are 111 different achievements that Minecraft players can complete in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. In order to complete every possible achievement in the game, players will need to navigate throughout all of the various aspects of Minecraft gameplay.

This means that achievement hunting can actually be a great way for Minecraft players to perfect their gameplay, strengthen their technical skills, increase their game knowledge, and most importantly, have fun.

This article will be breaking down how to earn the "Return to Sender" achievement by blasting a Ghast with it's own fireball.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Return to Sender

This achievement is unlocked when a the Minecraft player is able to successfully rebound a Ghast's fireball attack back at it. In order to have a chance at even completing this achievement, players will first need to be able to enter the Nether.

The Nether can be a dangerous place, filled with hostile mobs and is all-in-all, a very unfriendly threat-filled environment. It is likely that a newer Minecraft player may die when attempting to complete this achievement. There is nothing to be ashamed about if this happens, as it can be a tricky achievement to complete.

To prevent any catastrophic loss of valuable equipment or items, players should store things that they really do not want to lose back in a chest in the Overworld.

Image via TheSheepBroadcast/YouTube

Ghasts will attack by shooting fireballs at the player, these fireballs cause a good chunk of damage and have the potential to ruin the nearby landscape. Fireballs that strike a surface or structure, can cause a fire.

In order to send a Ghast's fireball attack back towards the source, Minecraft players will need to equip themselves with a weapon or tool. The choice of what weapon or tool to use is totally up to the player, but many individuals find that using a bow and arrow tends to be the easiest.

All a player needs to do is locate a Ghast in the Nether and wait for it to attack with a fireball. Before the fireball makes contact with anything, the player must hit the fireball in the air to send it right back at the Ghast. If the rebounded fireball kills the Ghast, the player will earn the "Return to Sender" achievement.

Honestly, earning this achievement will just come down to practice. Once a player learns how to reliably smack back fireballs, this achievement will seem pretty simple to obtain. This achievement is great for players looking to perfect their Minecraft skills and movement.