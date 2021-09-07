There are lots of different customizable settings in Minecraft.

Render distance, resolution, biome blending and more can be customized to give the player the optimal visual settings to play with. These can have drastic effects on how the game is played and how the player experiences it, so finding the right ones can be vital.

One of these settings is Field of View, or FOV. In Minecraft, this can be very important. Here's what it is and how to adjust it.

What is FOV in Minecraft

According to the official Minecraft Wiki, FOV, or Field of View, is "a value that controls how much of the game world is visible on the screen. In Minecraft, the FOV value represents how many degrees of vertical vision the player gets without modifying effects such as sprinting, flying or status effects."

This is something that is not unique to Minecraft, but does have a unique effect on the game of Minecraft.

FOV can be helpful (and sometimes harmful) in Minecraft and it isn't going to have the same effect in it as in other games. Other games' FOV settings might be for different angles, so using the same FOV value across different games can have different results.

It's important to try to find the right settings for each individual game, which may involve some trial and error.

FOV can have different effects based on the aspect ratio of the screen. Its value may be the same, but if the screen is of a different size, it will be different. The FOV on a computer will be different from a phone, which will be different from a television.

Minecraft Pocket Edition will have different optimal FOV settings than a television or a computer screen (Image via Minecraft)

That's why there are no universal numbers that are best across the board. Finding the right ones takes time and effort, and won't be similar even for the same accounts on different platforms.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Edited by R. Elahi