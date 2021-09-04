How to migrate Minecraft account from Mojang to Microsoft 

With the purchase of Mojang and their hit sandbox game Minecraft, Microsoft made a big move. The tech company is one of the biggest and has added one of the most popular games in history to its catalog. In doing so, it became linked with Xbox and so now, Mojang accounts are linked to Microsoft accounts.

Players have to migrate their accounts to Microsoft before they become inactive and require players to create new Microsoft accounts, which is less than ideal. Here's how to migrate the account.

I FINALLY MIGRATE IN #Minecraft, thanks to @Mojang for the migration, now my account not hacked) pic.twitter.com/ZcwqSg1Nt5 — Diohly (@diohly) September 2, 2021

Migrating a Minecraft account to Microsoft

According to Mojang,

"Migrating from Mojang to Microsoft accounts is mandatory. If you don't make the move, in several months you won't be able to log in anymore – which means you won't be able to play either. ... You'll receive a cool reward once you've logged in with your Microsoft account: a special cape!"

I CAN MIGRATE MY MINECRAFT ACCOUNT LETS GOOOO IM GETTING THAT CAPE pic.twitter.com/btNvgZmWsB — VIL (@hugtmmy) September 2, 2021

This means that all players will have to join Microsoft in order to continue playing. Regardless of the platform, whether it's an iPhone, a Nintendo Switch or a PlayStation 5, all players will have Microsoft accounts.

Even Nintendo Switch Minecraft players will have to use a Microsoft account. Image via Minecraft

Players can follow these steps to migrate their account.

Log into Minecraft account. Find the "It's Your Turn To Move" prompt. Click "Move my Account". Verify account with a code sent to the email attached to the Mojang account. Enter the code and click "Submit and Start Migration". A new email and password will be needed. A school or work email will not work. Existing Microsoft accounts can be used here by clicking "Existing Microsoft Account" instead of creating a new one. Confirm date of birth and country. Create a gamertag and select a profile picture. The final screen will have a "Let's Move" button that needs to be clicked.

After these steps are completed, Minecraft players will have officially migrated their Mojang accounts to Microsoft and will be able to play and receive the free cape.

