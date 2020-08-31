Some players assume that a game with simple and basic graphics like Minecraft would be easy to run on any computer, even the ones with low-end specifications. However, while Minecraft’s graphics are not very demanding, the sheer size of the game and the fact that it renders an entire world for you, makes it a moderately resource-heavy game.

But that does not mean there aren’t any tricks that you can apply to optimize the FPS rate and performance of the game. With just a few tweaks to the in-game settings, you can run Minecraft pretty smoothly on even a low-end PC. Of course, this does mean that you might have to sacrifice on cleaner graphics.

Best Minecraft PC settings for optimum performance

The easiest way to get the best FPS rate while you play Minecraft is by making a few simple changes to the graphics in the settings menu. These are the recommended settings that you can try in order to make your game much faster.

Video Settings:

Best Minecraft settings for optimum performance Minecraft with Optifine HD (Image credits: Reddit)

Resolution: 1920×1080@144 (24 bit)

Biome Blend: OFF (Fastest)

Graphics: Fast

Render distance: 2 chunks (For extremely low-end PCs, can be increased depending on your PC capacity)

Smooth Lighting: OFF

Max Framerate: Unlimited

Use VSync: OFF

View Bobbing: OFF

GUI Scale: 3

Attack Indicator: Crosshair

Brightness: Bright

Clouds: OFF

Fullscreen: ON

Particles: Minimal

Mipmap Levels: OFF

Entity Shadows: OFF

For extremely low-end PCs, changing your settings to these levels can help you run Minecraft pretty fast. However, if you own a PC with moderately decent specifications, you can also try installing the Optifine HD mod.

Optifine is a popular mod that helps run Minecraft smoothly on most systems, without having to give up on the quality of graphics. If anything, Optifine can help make your game look even better than just the vanilla game, while also helping you boost the performance. Get Optifine here.

The best part about gaming on a PC is that you can easily upgrade its components. The easiest way to run Minecraft and other games smoothly on your computer would be to invest in a better graphics card or GPU, so that you can get the best performance possible.

However, since that is not an option for a lot of people, they can try tweaking the settings to enhance the performance of the game instead. Minecraft is, after all, a game for people from all walks of life!