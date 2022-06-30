Minecraft Redditor sparks debate after taking fall damage despite jumping in lava

The nether realm in Minecraft is a dangerous place by virute of having irregular terrain and being filled with lava. Millions of players frequently meet their demise while traversing through the hellish realm.

Though there are potions like fire resistance that prevent gamers from burning if they fall into lava, there are several other factors that can still kill them. A recent post on the popular Minecraft Reddit page addressed an incident related to this.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/dank_lard' posted a video where they were brilliantly traversing through the extremely irregular terrain of the Basalt Deltas, but soon died from fall damage when they fell into a lava pool.

The confusing part was that the player had the Fire Resistance status effect when they fell into the lava; hence, the thing that killed them was actually fall damage.

Since both lava and water slow a player down and prevent fall damage, the player's death was a mystery to several Redditors who flocked to the post. As the Fire Resistance effect was active, the lava should've worked normally and slowed the player; however, the liquid block was unable to do so.

Minecraft Redditors debate fall mechanics of water and lava blocks

Dying in the Nether realm is an incident nearly every player has experienced while playing the game. Hence, the video was relatable to thousands of Redditors who flooded the post.

Within a day, the post garnered over 13 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. People talked about the pain they felt after seeing the video and also discussed the lava fall mechanics at length.

A few veteran Minecraft Redditors discussed how the original poster learned about the lava fall damage mechanics through the hardest way. The thread went on to discuss how the lava does not slow the player enough if the liquid is only one block deep.

This is not the case with water as players can easily perform a water bucket MLG. They also explained that lava will slow the player if the liquid is at least three blocks deep.

Several users were extremely saddened by the video as the player died in the Nether, despite having Fire Resistance. The incident felt relatable to thousands of players. Meanwhile, other Redditors humorously expressed their sadness at seeing the original poster use blocks of quartz to create a bridge.

The original poster replied to a comment about how they assumed that the lava would work like water and negate the fall damage.

Several Redditors further discussed how the original poster's thought process is not wrong and Minecraft should have the same lava-fall speed mechanics as water, simply because the lava is a much more viscous liquid and should slow the player down.

Overall, the post intrigued a lot of Redditors as they flooded the comment section. They talked about the falling speed mechanics of both the liquids present in Minecraft, and expressed their sorrow after seeing the original poster meeting their demise in the Nether.

