What does MLG mean in Minecraft?

MLG is an abbreviation of Major League Gaming, though it has an expanded definition in Minecraft.

In Minecraft, MLG encompasses certain tricks to employ during Survival mode. The most famous of these tactics involves a water bucket or bucket of powder snow. Players jump from an incredibly tall height and use the bucket right before they hit the ground to avoid dying from fall damage.

The Minecraft trick is difficult to pull off, which is why it's considered an 'MLG' move to pull off, like trick shots in FPS games and other difficult tricks. However, the bucket trick is merely one of many different MLG tricks players can pull off.

Minecraft: How to perform the MLG bucket trick

MLG tricks, including the water bucket save, require plenty of progress (Image via u/13thplayer/Reddit)

Like any MLG trick in Minecraft, perfecting the water/powder snow bucket fall trick will take plenty of practice. Because of this, players should practice in a safe environment, as they risk losing all of their items due to a mistimed water bucket placement.

There are even entire Minecraft maps and servers where it's possible to practice not just the MLG bucket trick, but also many other skill-based tricks worth a player's time. Regardless, performing the bucket trick is simple, though deceptively difficult at the same time due to the timing aspect.

Performing an MLG Bucket Save

The player should equip their bucket of water or powder snow by placing it in their hotbar. Players can then jump from the tall height they're standing on. Mid-fall, players will want to equip their water bucket in their hands from their hotbar. Right before the player lands on the ground, they should right-click or press the use button to place the water block. If done correctly, the water or powder snow from the bucket should completely mitigate any fall damage. For practice reasons, if players are having a tough time getting the right timing window for the trick, they can technically "spam" or hold down the right-click or use button. Doing so will automatically deploy the bucket's contents as soon as the player is close enough to do so. However, this is frowned upon by the community to some degree, as it is considered the disingenuine way to use the trick. However, it can be a helpful practice tool for seeing the right time to use the bucket before the player dies from fall damage.

At the end of the day, players will have to do plenty of practice in order to accomplish the trick consistently. However, compared to some other MLG tricks, the bucket method shouldn't be too difficult to pull off once players have the hang of it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan