5 best Minecraft MLG tricks to save your life

There are many ways a player can die in Minecraft, and one of the most common ways is by falling. Minecraft has varied terrain and players mine their way underground as well. And sometimes, while climbing a mountain, or exploring a ravine, players may lose control and fall to their deaths. But there are ways to avoid this.

Over the years, players have devised various ways to save themselves from taking fall damage, and termed these tricks as MLG (Major League Gaming). It saves a player by placing an item with the help of which they won't hit the ground with force and speed.

5 best Minecraft MLG tricks

There are various ways to MLG in Minecraft, and here are some of the best and most commonly used ones.

5) Boat MLG

Doing an MLG with boats is an option, but it is one of the most difficult to pull off. To do this, the player should first place the boat, and then right-click again to sit in it to evade fall damage. Dream, a highly skilled Minecraft player and content creator, did this MLG after making a boat mid-air from a crafting table.

4) Ladder MLG

Ladders are another item with which players can do MLG. Although they are not ideal because you will need a vertical side of a block to place the ladder. If the player doesn't have any sort of block wall where he/she is falling, they won't be able to use ladders. Also, landing on top of a ladder and not on the side can also do fall damage.

3) Powder Snow MLG

Powder Snow MLG (Image via Minecraft)

Powder Snow is a new addition to Minecraft. It is softer than regular snow in which players can sink slowly and it can be picked with a bucket. This is another excellent item which can save players from taking fall damage. The most fascinating aspect of it is that in Minecraft snapshots, Powder Snow MLG works in the Nether as well.

2) Cobweb MLG

MLG with Cobweb (Image via YouTube Mystical)

Although Cobwebs in Minecraft don't have much use, they can be extremely useful when falling from a height. It's known that Cobwebs slow down any entity when they're trapped in it. Hence it can be used to slow down players while falling. Also, it can be used in the Nether. The only downside is that they are hard to find.

1) Water Bucket MLG

Water Bucket MLG (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most used MLGs of all time is the Water Bucket MLG. Almost all the professional players, Minecraft streamers, and even general intermediate players have a water bucket in their hotbar, ready to save them from fall damage.

As everyone knows, water can slow the speed of a falling object, and it applies here as well. That's why Water Bucket MLG is the most used MLG ever. The only downside is that it can't be used in the Nether, as the water evaporates immediately.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

