Minecraft has a variety of blocks with unique features and uses. Cobwebs are famous for slowing down players. Most entities are slowed down by cobwebs, but a spider is unaffected.

Cobweb has been in the game since Minecraft Java Edition Beta 1.5. These unique blocks can only be obtained and are not craftable. Players can find cobwebs in mineshafts, stronghold libraries, woodland mansions, abandoned villages, and igloo basements. Spider spawners are surrounded by cobwebs.

Players can obtain cobweb as a block by mining with a silk touch tool. Without this enchantment, a cobweb drops one string. The best tool for mining cobwebs is a silk touch shear.

Top 5 uses for cobwebs in Minecraft

#5 Decorations

Image via Minecraft

Cobwebs are the perfect block for a spooky or Halloween themed build. Players can place them at the corners of dark castles and corridors.

These small details enhance the looks of buildings and add a story to them. Capture some spiders under the base to create scary sounds.

#4 Strings

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Players can use cobwebs for crafting strings. One cobweb can make nine strings. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in Bedrock Edition. Java Edition players can obtain strings from cobwebs by breaking them with a non-silk-touch sword or shear.

#3 - Trapping Players

Image via Minecraft

Cobwebs are one of the best traps in Minecraft. One of the most famous traps in the history of Minecraft is a pit of cobwebs with lava at the bottom. If a player falls into this pit, they will fall slowly and slowly into the loop.

Players can escape this trap by using ender pearls, water bucket, or fire resistance potions. Escaping cobwebs requires a quick reaction and experience.

#2 - PVP Battles

Image via Minecraft

Cobwebs are popular in PVP battles. It is a quick and simple way to block players and trap them at the same time. Cobwebs are used for both offense and defense.

Advertisement

Players can surround themselves with cobwebs to heal safely. Entities take a long time to cross cobwebs. In this time, players can deal huge damage to their opponents and kill them.

#1 - Redstone Contraptions

Image via Minecraft

Cobweb slows down all types of entities in Minecraft. Redstone engineers use cobwebs to delay items thrown via dispenser or dropper. This way, players can create redstone in an exact amount of time.

Cobwebs are also used in item sorting system to prevent overflow. An item can take up to 24 seconds to fall through the cobweb. Two cobwebs can create a delay of around one minute in Minecraft.