"First stream tomorrow night": Minecraft streamers congratulate BoomerNA as he joins Dream SMP

Dream SMP is a world-famous server known for its famous members and the lore in the Minecraft community. It has set an example for many other SMP servers on Minecraft. Dream, the server owner of Dream SMP, keeps adding new members who have can great content on the server.

Even since his recent announcement of adding new members to the server, Dream has added 3 of them, of which one was immediately banned for some real-life accusations. Hence, another member was due to be added to the server.

And just a few hours ago, a well-known Twitch streamer named BoomerNA announced that he would be joining the Dream SMP server. He tweeted a photo showing a Discord invite link for the Dream SMP Discord server, sent by Dream himself.

BoomerNA @BoomerNA First DreamSMP stream tomorrow night :) First DreamSMP stream tomorrow night :) https://t.co/sBbMzEGvxq

Reactions from Minecraft streamers as BoomerNA joins Dream SMP

After the tweet from BoomerNA himself, fellow Minecraft streamers and fans went wild in joy for the new Dream SMP member.

karl @honkkarl @BoomerNA Frog boys :] excited to game together! Woooo @BoomerNA Frog boys :] excited to game together! Woooo

Karl Jacobs, a good friend of BoomerNA, congratulated him and was excited that they could play together on the Dream SMP.

TinaKitten, one of the new members of the Dream SMP and a rising Minecraft Twitch streamer, congratulated BoomerNA for getting in.

TapL @TapLHarV @BoomerNA CAN'T WAIT FOR YOUR DREAM SMP ARC, BOOMER. LET'S GOOOOOOOO @BoomerNA CAN'T WAIT FOR YOUR DREAM SMP ARC, BOOMER. LET'S GOOOOOOOO

TapL, another good friend of BoomerNA, congratulated him and expressed his excitement for a new story-line in Dream SMP involving him.

Eret, a famous Minecraft Twitch streamer and one of the old members of Dream SMP also welcomed BoomerNA.

Punz, another well-known Minecraft streamer, expressed his excitement over BoomerNA's tweet.

awesamdude @theawesamdude @BoomerNA FROGGY BOI ON THE SMP LETS GO LETS GO @BoomerNA FROGGY BOI ON THE SMP LETS GO LETS GO

Antfrost @NotAntfrost @BoomerNA LETS GOOOOO MY FROGGY PRINCE MADE IT 🐸 @BoomerNA LETS GOOOOO MY FROGGY PRINCE MADE IT 🐸

Other Dream SMP members like Awesamdude, Antfrost, and Ponk also showed their excitement and were happy to see BoomerNA join the Dream SMP.

Who is BoomerNA?

BoomerNA is a rising Minecraft content creator with over 500k followers on Twitch and 140k subscribers on YouTube. He mainly puts out Minecraft bedwars content with TapL, Awesamdude, Antfrost and others. He has been a Minecraft content creator since 2018.

He has also visited the Dream SMP multiple times through Hannahxxrose and Awesamdude's accounts before officially joining the Dream SMP recently.

